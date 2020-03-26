Stream The Wire online: global viewing options for all seasons of one of the greatest ever series

It's one of the greatest TV shows and series of all time, so knowing how to stream The Wire online or on to your TV is essential information for all lovers of entertainment media, culture and drama. And despite it being long finished, it still has all the hallmarks of a quality, contemporary TV show maintaining its appeal, relevance and people's desire to watch it all over again. The crime; the characters; the long, slow burn; the writing; all are excellent and it's the best way to 'enjoy' a police and crime drama based in an American city.

With each season taking on a different facet of the city of Baltimore - and the crime that features in each. From the illegal drug trade and the seaport system to the city government, the school system, and the print news media, it casts a wide net but each meta-theme is as gripping as the last. Truly, knowing how to watch The Wire online will provide hours of entertainment whether you've already soaked it all up or not.

Wherever you are in the world, we're here to tell you how to stream The Wire. This guide compares what options there are in a number of countries and we can also show you how to watch from everywhere else via a VPN if you're somewhere that isn't showing The Wire via network TV or you're on your travels but you'd like to keep watching with your home subscription service.

The great news is that all of these methods don't involve long-term contracts, or negotiations on the phone about packages, deals or bolt-ons as all of our options are geared towards saving you the most amount of money, for maximum ease and do not tie you down with something unwieldy and inconvenient.

Regardless of your reason to watch or re-watch one of the best series of all time, you check out your best options for streaming The Wire online below.

Stream The Wire in the USA

$8.99 a month On Amazon Prime Video

Conveniently, you can stream The Wire direct from your Amazon account as long you have Prime. It's an easy app to find, install, use and navigate, and as most of us have Amazon accounts already this is probably the easiest way of doing it. Alternatively - and particularly if you're looking to upgrade your TV packages anyway - you could go with a $14.99 a month at Hulu / HBO package. Well, you can go directly to the HBO app or website, but there's value in watching The Wire online at Hulu via adding on the HBO bolt-on for $14.99 a month on top of your regular bill. Hulu's cheapest package starts at $5.99 a month and is packed with loads of boxsets and movies - it's easily our favorite US streaming service after Netflix.

Stream The Wire in Canada

$9.99 a month at Crave

Easily the best option for our Canadian readers is Crave. Unlike trying to stream Westworld online, you only need the basic Crave deal at $9.99 a month. That's great for keeping bill prices down as more modern HBO content isn't available on HBO Classic like it is here on this tier. If you do want to upgrade to the newest HBO shows and extra movies you can sign up via the same link for an extra $9.99 a month. Need a bit of incentive? You're paying way less than the Americans.

Stream The Wire in the UK

From £5.49 a month at Now TV

If you sign up for a rolling 4-month contract, the prices for the Now TV Entertainment pass (which also has loads of other modern boxsets from Sky's channels) are just £5.49 a month, or you can pay £8.99 a month for a 1-month rolling contract. Sadly, you'll have to pay a few quid extra a month if you want it in Full HD 1080p instead of 720p which is very frustrating. There are other options though. You could sign up for a full-on Sky TV package directly and opt for a suite of film, TV and sporting content from just £25 a month (this deal also throws in a Netflix sub). Or as an alternative to get some extra benefits, we can also recommend the Hulu route mentioned earlier in this article by using a VPN as this will allow you to access US content as if you lived over there.

Stream The Wire in Australia

From $59 a month at Foxtel

Unfortunately, our Australian friends get lumbered with arguably the steepest prices to watch The Wire. If you're looking to boost your TV package anyway though, then this is a great time to do it. Prices start at $49 a month for the most basic Foxtel deal and some of the fancier tiers are on sale right now too. If you're looking for the very cheapest model option though, we'd suggest taking a look using a VPN to get your device to think you're in the US and then going for a USD$14.99 a month at Hulu / HBO arrangement. It'll work out much cheaper than the Foxtel option and it doesn't involve lengthy contracts.

How to watch The Wire from anywhere else

Via an Express VPN sub from just $5.49 a month

If you're trying to stream The Wire from anywhere we haven't mentioned above, we think your best bet is to engage the services of a VPN and then grab a US Hulu package with an HBO add-on. First things first though, a VPN is a filter over the internet that protects data about your computer as you browse, and also allows you to appear as if you're in a different country. That means you can tune your IP address to a US location and access their services without pesky geography getting in the way. We've tested a wide range of VPN options when we investigated our best VPN for gaming and best VPN for Netflix guides and found ExpressVPN to be our favorite. With a massive selection of reliable server locations to connect to around the world and reassuring privacy options, there's a lot to love about Express VPN. Plus, you can set up automatic protection on any public WiFi system, making it safer than ever to browse and shop online on the go. Follow these simple steps to get set up within minutes to watch The Wire online: 1: Get a cheap VPN installed. There's a great offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49% (shorter packages are available too). ExpressVPN works on a massive range of devices like laptops, MacBooks, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, iPhone, Android mobiles and more. ExpressVPN is also offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, which is great if you change your mind and decide the VPN isn't for you. 2: Connect to a US server. While you can connect to a server from any of the countries that we have laid out above, a US server will likely prove to be the easiest for watching The Wire online. 3: Head over to Hulu. Once you set your location, head over to Hulu to buy access to the service and make sure to include the HBO add-on to your order, you can do this later on too after signing up to Hulu. And don't forget, you can cancel Hulu at any time, there's no long-term contract to be tied to.