If you're wondering how to upgrade Ghost of Tsushima from PS4 to PS5, then it's likely that you've seen the Director's Cut is out now and are either curious about how to get it, or are somewhat confused by the multiple options available when it comes to upgrading your existing copy of the game. There's no doubt that Ghost of Tsushima is a masterpiece, so it makes sense that you want to experience it in even greater fidelity on your PS5, as well as visiting the new Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island setting and telling fresh stories on your travels. If you want to know how to upgrade Ghost of Tsushima from PS4 to PS5, we've got all the details below.

Upgrade Ghost of Tsushima from PS4 to PS5

(Image credit: Sony)

If you already own the standard edition on PS4, then you should see the option to upgrade Ghost of Tsushima from PS4 to PS5 when you find the product on the PlayStation Store – it will look like a regular purchase, and will cost you $29.99/£24.99 to unlock the Director's Cut on PS5. Naturally, you'll need to download the whole game and any additional content again on your PS5, so make sure you have plenty of space on your internal SSD to accommodate it as the file size is listed as 91GB. After that, you just need to transfer your Ghost of Tsushima PS5 save and you're away.

If you don't have access to a PS5 yet but you'd still like to experience the new edition, you can use the other option listed on the PlayStation Store to spend $19.99/£15.99 improving the standard version to the Director's Cut on PS4. This still leaves the door open for you to later upgrade Ghost of Tsushima from PS4 to PS5, and if you do that further enhancement it will only set you back an additional $10/£9 to switch generations.

