Making sure that you know how to update Animal Crossing: New Horizons is part of ensuring your island life is the very best it can be. Nintendo is regularly releasing updates that tweak bugs, fix issues, and more, so you'll want to make sure you're downloading these updates as soon as possible.

If you're wondering how to update Animal Crossing: New Horizons, we've got a very simple guide for you below.

Details of the latest Animal Crossing: New Horizons patch notes

1. Save and quit the game

(Image credit: Nintendo)

If you're in-game, and let's face it, you probably are, you'll need to safely save and quit Animal Crossing: New Horizons, just to ensure you don't lose anything you've done while pottering around your island.

The best way to do this is to press the minus button, and hit 'Save and end'. This will properly save your game, and put your back to the title screen.

2. Close down the game

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Next, you'll need to completely close Animal Crossing: New Horizons. To do this, go to the home screen, and select the Animal Crossing game tile. Hit X to close the software down.

Now, when you start up the game, if there's an update available it will prompt you to install it. Hit download, and the game will update, starting again when it's all patched up and ready to rock.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

If you're ever worried you're missing out on an update, you can manually check if there are any available.

From the home screen, highlight the Animal Crossing tile and hit the plus button. Here go to Software Update > Via the Internet and the game will check if you're all up to date.