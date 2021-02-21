How to live stream Djokovic vs Medvedev from anywhere in the Australian Open Men's Final

Eight-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic looks set to have one of the the most difficult tasks of his career on Sunday, hoping to retain his title against in-form Russian star Daniil Medvedev. Find out how to live stream Djokovic vs Medvedev from anywhere in the world now.

Twenty-five-year-old Medvedev is on a seemingly unstoppable 20-match winning streak, beating 11 top 10 players on that run, including Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach today's showdown.

Australian Open 2021 Men's Final at a glance Eurosport is the network to head to in the UK, with ESPN and the Tennis Channel sharing broadcast rights in the US. Aussie terrestrial broadcaster Channel 9 meanwhile offers all the action for free for viewers in the host nation.



The match takes place at Melbourne Park on Sunday, February 21.



The final is due to start at 7.30pm AEDT local time - making it an 8.30am GMT start in the UK with coverage beginning on Eurosport at 7.20am GMT. For those tuning in from the US, it's a 3am ET / 12am PST start.

World number one Djokovic, 33, has famously never lost a final in Melbourne and currently holds a narrow 4-3 lead in head-to-heads against his opponent.

Despite an early scare, Djokovic was able to edge past Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev to come through to his ninth final in straight sets.

Medvedev will be looking to beat Djokovic for the second time in three months, in what looks set to be a career defining match for the player.

This match is, nevertheless, only Medvedev's second major final, having lost to the Rafael Nadal in the 2019 US Open.

We've got all the info on how to live stream Djokovic vs Medvedev at the 2021 Australian Open Men's Final no matter where you are with our guide below.

How to live stream Djokovic vs Medvedev in Australia

Channel 9

The super news for Aussie tennis fans is that you'll be able to watch this final showdown for free. Channel 9 will be showing the Djokovic vs Medvedev live stream in Australia on terrestrial TV, and if you're in the region you'll also be able to watch the match on the 9Now service. All you need to do to stream the final is register with your email address and provide your local, Australian ZIP code. Play in the Men's Final is set to start at 7.30pm AEDT. If you're away from Oz, but want to catch that free Australian Open coverage, you'll need to get yourself a VPN.

How to live stream Djokovic vs Medvedev in the UK

Eurosport

In the UK, the Australian Open 2021 Men's final will be shown live on Eurosport, with tennis fans able to watch the build-up coverage starting from 7.20pm GMT, ahead of the match at 8.30am GMT. Eurosport is available with basic Sky TV packages or if you want to stream, via a Eurosport Player pass, which costs either £9.99 per month or £39.99 if you're ready to commit to a whole year.

How to live stream Djokovic vs Medvedev online in the US

How to live stream Djokovic vs Medvedev in Canada

TSN

Dedicated cable sports network service TSN meanwhile has Canadian tennis fans covered. If you're not a cable customer, then you can subscribe to TSN or RDS on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) CA$19.99 a month. Start time in Canada for this final is at 3am ET / 12am PST.

How to live stream Djokovic vs Medvedev in New Zealand

Sky Sports

New Zealanders can live stream all of this year's final with the help of pay TV platform Sky Sport. Start time for Kiwi's is at 9.30pm NZST on Sunday night. If you're a subscriber you can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99.



How to live stream Djokovic vs Medvedev in the 2021 Australian Open Men's Final tennis if you're out of the country