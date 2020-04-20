How to get more money in Sims 4

Perhaps the most important part of playing the EA life simulation is knowing how to get more money in The Sims 4. Money might not be able to buy you happiness, but it can get your Sims 4 inhabitants pretty far on their way if they have the comfiest bed to sleep in, a maid service to stop them getting stressed out about those puddles on the bathroom floor, and a TV the size of a wall to keep them entertained.

How to earn money quickly in The Sims 4

Of course, all of The Sims 4 career paths are meticulously balanced to be the same mix of hard work - grinding your skills levels, balancing your mood and showing up on time - to reach the top, big money tiers of. There are ways to increase the speed, using perks or cheats to maintain a happy mood, but you still need to show up every working day.

Here are some of the salaries you can expect for top tier career positions:

Astronaut - Interstellar Smuggler: 413 simoleons per hour

- Interstellar Smuggler: 413 simoleons per hour Tech Guru - Start Up Genius/Entrepreneur: 516 simoleons per hour

- Start Up Genius/Entrepreneur: 516 simoleons per hour Culinary - Celebrity Chef: 410 simoleons per hour

It's worth mentioning that as well as cash, following the career paths unlocks exclusive social interactions, like bragging about your startup, items for your home, and even whole rooms.

But even if the perks can't tempt you to a 9-5, one way to grind out cash in the sims is to invest in an easel and get busy with a paintbrush. Small paintings offer the best return on investment, and if you stick to one style and keep painting them over and over, your skill level will increase and your paintings will sell for more. If you really want to commit make sure your sim is in the creative mood by taking a 'Thoughtful Shower' first.

How to get more money in The Sims 4 with cheat codes

(Image credit: EA Games / Maxis)

Before you can enter any of The Sims 4 cheat codes, you need to bring up the not so secret cheat option:

The Sims 4 PC cheats : Hold Ctrl and Shift, then press c

: Hold Ctrl and Shift, then press c The Sims 4 Mac cheats : Hold Command and Shift, then press c

: Hold Command and Shift, then press c The Sims 4 PS4 cheats : Hold down all four shoulder buttons at once

: Hold down all four shoulder buttons at once The Sims 4 Xbox One cheats: Hold down all four shoulder buttons at once

A box will appear in the top right corner where you can now input cheat codes. Now, enter one of the codes below and hit enter for instant wealth!

rosebud - receive 1,000 simoleons

- receive 1,000 simoleons kaching - receive 1,000 simoleons

- receive 1,000 simoleons motherlode - receive 50,000 simoleons

- receive 50,000 simoleons Money X - replace X with a number to set an exact amount of simoleons for your household