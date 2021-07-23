Trust us, you'll want to buy animal clothes in Sims 4 Cottage Living right away. There's just something unnatural about seeing all those animals and chickens running around naked as the day they were born. Taylor Swift did not write Cardigan so your cow Bluebell's udders would just be left swinging in the breeze.

Luckily buying and crafting animal clothes in Sims 4 Cottage Living is just a case of finding the right man and making sure your bank account is nice and full. The slightly sinister-sounding Creature Keeper is the keeper of all the chicken hats and cow sweaters you could want, and he's thankfully easy to get to once you know where to look.

The Sims 4 Cottage Living is one of the best packs the game has added, and seeing a rooster in a fez is a big part of why. To find out exactly how to buy animal clothes in Sims 4 Cottage Living, follow these simple steps.

How to find the Creature Keeper

To buy animal clothes in Sims 4 Cottage Living you'll need to find the Creature Keeper. His cottage is located in Henford-on-Bagley’s Bramblewood Neighbourhood. Zoom out and it's easy to spot, you're looking for the cute place with the little garden in front. If he's not hanging around outside, you can click on his cottage to focus the camera on him, and then send your sim straight over to talk to him.

You can also treat the Creature Keeper as any other sim NPC and make friends with him, but despite our attempts at flirting we haven't been offered a discount on a fox bonnet... yet.

How to get new and crafted animal clothes in Sims 4 Cottage Living

The Creature Keeper's selection of clothes changes daily, so if you want to kit out every bunny, fox, cow, llama, and chicken in Henford-on-Bagley you'll want to make sure you have plenty of cash and time to visit.

Once you've started collecting llama wool - which comes in a variety of colors and can be bought or harvested from your llama, you can also request crafted animal clothes from the Creature Keeper, like The Amazing Technicolour Neckwarmer.

Top tip: If you already own or buy the Nifty Knitting Stuff Pack you'll also have the option to craft these clothes yourself with llama wool.