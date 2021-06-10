How long is Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart? Questions about game length often vary in answer when it comes to open world games, but since Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart is quite linear with only a few optional objectives to complete, it's much easier to put a timescale on. It's the first original adventure we've had for the duo on consoles since Into the Nexus in 2013 so if you're wondering whether the Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart length makes it worth picking up, we've got all the details. This is everything you need to know about how long Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart is.

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart tips | Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart best weapons | Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart best armor | Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart raritanium | Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart zurpstones | Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart lorbs | Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart gold bolts | Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart spybots | Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart CraiggerBears

How long is Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart?

(Image credit: Sony)

While this question is, for once, quite straightforward to answer, there is always going to be some deviation based on your skill level and the difficulty you play at. If you're playing on Rookie Explorer, which means you literally cannot die, you'll probably breeze through the game a little quicker than someone playing on Renegade Legend, the hardest difficulty.

As long as you don't get stuck at any point, the Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart length is around 10 hours, give or take. There are 25 gold bolts, 10 spybots, and 9 CraiggerBears to find though, so if you hunt down all of these, you can add an hour or two onto the time – same goes for if you complete all of the challenges available in the Battleplex Arena.

When you beat the game for the first time however, you unlock Challenge Mode, which is essentially new game plus. In this, you restart the story with all your existing weapons and upgrades already unlocked, but you can go through the game again and purchase the omega versions of all your weapons once they're at level five. There are also two brand new weapons in this mode only – the Pixelizer and Bouncer – which you need to purchase to get the trophy for buying all weapons. Unfortunately there's no secret ending or anything else to find by completing Challenge Mode though, so you're not missing out on too much if you decide to pass on it.