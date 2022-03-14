Hogwarts Legacy gameplay will be revealed in a State of Play this week

A State of Play focused on Hogwarts Legacy will take place later this week.

In a new blog post, Sony confirmed that we'll get the "first in-depth look at Hogwarts Legacy gameplay" on March 17. The 20-minute show will feature more than 14 minutes of gameplay captured on PS5. There'll also be "some insight from a few members of the team at Avalanche Software who are bringing the Wizarding World to life."

It's interesting to see Hogwarts Legacy get a dedicated State of Play. The shows are usually reserved for major PlayStation reveals, but the game is set to release across PC, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One as well as PS4 and PS5. This isn't, however, the first we've heard of a State of Play appearance for Hogwarts Legacy, as rumours hinted at an appearance back in January.

It's not too big a stretch to assume we might get our first word on a Hogwarts Legacy release date. Having been delayed into 2022 at the beginning of last year, the release date for a companion book could mean that an early September release is on the cards. That would line up relatively well with this release, allowing for hype to build throughout summer games shows like E3 and Gamescom, and with the game's academic theme - it would certainly make sense for a game about a magical school to launch in early fall.

You'll be able to watch at 14:00 PT/17:00 ET/21:00 GMT via Twitch or YouTube.

For a look at other titles heading to PlayStation this year, check out these upcoming PS5 games.