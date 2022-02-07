Hogwarts Legacy could be aiming for a September launch

Hogwarts Legacy could be eyeing a September release date, if a companion book's launch is anything to go by.

As first reported by PCGamesN, it's been revealed that The Art and Making of Hogwarts Legacy is due out on September 6 later this year. As the book is specifically meant to tie in to the forthcoming release of Hogwarts Legacy, it's not unfathomable to suspect it might be launching around the same time as the game.

If this is true, it means Hogwarts Legacy is lining up a release date for September, and quite possibly an early launch in September at that. Right now, we have no information about when the upcoming wizarding RPG is set to actually release, as while past rumors alleged a delay to 2023, an official fan site reiterated a 2022 release window for Hogwarts Legacy.

What we do know for certain is that Hogwarts Legacy will launch after Fantastic Beasts 3, so it won't be with us before April 2022 at the very earliest. Either way, it shouldn't be too long until we hear more about Hogwarts Legacy. Back in December 2021, developer WB Games Avalanche promised eager fans more news in 2022, after news on the new RPG has been considerably light over the past year or so.

Ever since Hogwarts Legacy was first unveiled in September 2020, news on the game has been pretty hard to come by. That should all be changing very soon though, especially if WB Games really is eyeing up a launch later this year in September.

