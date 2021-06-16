Hellblade 2 will be at the Xbox Games Showcase Extended tomorrow

Ninja Theory has confirmed that Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 is set to appear at tomorrow's Xbox Showcase extended.

The developer took to Twitter to confirm that the game would be appearing for a behind the scenes update on development. The showcase is set to go live tomorrow, June 17 at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM BST.

Many had wondered exactly where Hellblade 2 was during Microsoft and Bethesda's games showcase at the weekend. With many expecting the game sooner rather than later, the omission seemed odd. Some even speculated that the game might be quite a bit farther away than they previously were lead to believe. That speculation can hopefully be answered tomorrow, as Ninja Theory will be talking about the current state of development.

It's not hard to see why people are eager to hear more about the game. The title was announced at The Game Awards in 2019 with a haunting trailer and was one of the first games announced to come out of Xbox's big acquisition spree that started a couple of years ago.

However, it has been fairly quiet since then and lovers of the first game have been dying to hear more. While it is set to show up at the showcase tomorrow, it would probably be wise to temper expectations. The event is expected to give further details on games shown this weekend but is unlikely to have any large reveals or extended gameplay of unseen titles.

Senua's Sacrifice: Hellblade became somewhat of a critical darling in 2018. The title told a folklore-ish tale of pain and struggle that also explored deeper themes of mental health and various disorders. It was a ferocious and fascinating game, both in execution and tone. The sequel, whenever it lands will hopefully expand on that in new ways while staying true to what players loved.

Interested in getting Game Pass and have the power of a PC to run the game? Amazon's massive sale is almost here, so keep an eye on our Prime Day laptop deals guide as we'll be on the hunt for a range of tempting gaming laptops and also some great value picks if you're looking to upgrade your work from a home setup with everything from powerful workstations to keep-it-simple Chromebooks too.