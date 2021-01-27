HBO Max trailer shows off new Mortal Kombat and The Suicide Squad footage

A new HBO Max trailer has laid bare Warner Bros’ seriously impressive lineup of movies coming to theatres and streaming in 2021. Among them, we have a new look at The Suicide Squad and a first chance to see Mortal Kombat before it arrives later this year.

The Suicide Squad, out in August, has several seconds of fresh footage. In one, Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn is shown fleeing from a collapsing building. In another, Idris Elba’s Bloodsport comes face to face with John Cena’s Peacemaker – who also has his own HBO Max spinoff in the works.

Then, in the breathless trailer, the first look at Mortal Kombat. No sign of any fatalities yet, but there is a chance to clap eyes on what looks to be Sub-Zero in action. That arrives on April 16.

But that’s not even half of it. In fact, there so much there, it’s easy to overlook some of what’s just dropped into our lap. Among them, Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark has been shown off for the first time, with James Gandolfini's son stepping into the shoes of his late father’s role as the iconic mobster.

Elsewhere, the stars are out – an extended shot of Space Jam 2 (featuring LeBron James and a certain Bugs Bunny) gets the nostalgia juices flowing. Will Smith is seen playing Venus and Serena Williams’ father in King Richard, and Hugh Jackman’s bleak sci-fi movie Reminiscence is also here.

Curiously, there’s even an oh-so-brief Matrix 4 tease… except it’s not called Matrix 4. Expect a brand-new title to be announced shortly if that’s the case. Round off the mega list of movies is Dune, The Little Things, Judas and the Black Messiah, Tom & Jerry, Godzilla vs. Kong (which just released its first trailer), Those Who Wish Me Dead, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, In The Heights, Cry Macho, and James Wan's Malignant.

Find out what else is coming your way in 2021 with our movie release dates guide.