Hayden Christensen to return as Anakin Skywalker for Disney Plus' Ahsoka series

Hayden Christensen is reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker and Darth Vader for the upcoming Disney Plus series Ahsoka starring Rosario Dawson, reports THR.

Christensen first played Anakin in the 2002 prequel Star Wars: Episode 2 - Attack of the Clones. In Star Wars: Episode 3 - Revenge of the Sith, his character succumbed to the Dark Side and became the series' main antagonist, Darth Vader. The actor made the news earlier in the year when it was revealed that he'll be picking up the role again in another upcoming series, Disney Plus's Obi-Wan Kenobi, which will mark the first time he's played the character since 2005.

Plot details are being kept under wrap, and it's anyone's guess as to how Disney will incorporate Christensen's Anakin into the storyline in Ahsoka, which takes place five years after Star Wars: Episode 4 - Return of the Jedi, and therefore after Darth Vader suffers a mortal wound at the hands of the Emperor, Darth Sidious.

Ahsoka Tano, the titular star of the upcoming Disney Plus series, is Anakin Skywalker's former Padawan. Considering the duo's storied relationship, it could be that the Ahsoka series brings back Christensen's Anakin and/or Darth Vader in a flashback sequence, but THR's sources suggest that it's possible that Darth Vader could return for the series as a Force Ghost.

Star Wars series veteran Dave Filoni is writing the series, while The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau is serving as executive producer. There's no release date just yet, but production is set to kick off in early 2022.

