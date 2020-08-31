Haunting of Bly Manor is coming just in time for Halloween - here's the first trailer

Netflix has released the first trailer for The Haunting of Bly Manor , and it looks like we're in for another deliciously terrifying October treat. The follow-up to the excellent Haunting of Hill House launches on Netflix October 9.

As you'll see in the trailer, The Haunting of Bly Manor brings back most of the main cast from The Haunting of Hill House to play all new characters. The new series is set in 1980's England and involves an American nanny (Victoria Pedretti) taking a job caring for the orphaned niece and nephew (Amelie Bea Smith and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) of Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas). Naturally, unexplainable events begin occurring as "centuries of dark secrets of love and loss are waiting to be unearthed."

The Haunting of Hill House was frighteningly effective at building dread through deeply personal, interconnected stories and sadness punctuated with shocking horror sequences and highly disturbing imagery. The first trailer for Bly Manor is promising - there's an especially chilling scene right at the end - but it remains to be seen whether the new season will pack the same punch as its predecessor. Creator Mike Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy are back to head the creative team, so odds are high we're in for another nightmare-inducing series just in time for Halloween.

Bly Manor was one of the few series that largely escaped the effects of the pandemic with minimal effect on production. Fortunately, filming wrapped pre-pandemic and post-production wasn't impacted by the lockdown, so we all get to be haunted by Flanagan and Macy's vision as originally intended: during the season of the witch.