How to get all the Halo Infinite Tower collectibles

Look for these Halo Infinite Tower collectibles as you fight your way through The Tower as part of the ‘Recovery’ mission. As your first proper mission on the surface of Zeta Halo, you need to head to a large Banished facility known as The Tower to respond to a UNSC distress signal. This massive structure is packed with collectibles, including audio logs, Spartan Cores, and the IWHBYD Skull. Here are all the locations for the Halo Infinite collectibles in the Tower.

Halo Infinite Tower collectibles locations

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

In the Halo Infinite Tower location, you can find one UNSC audio log, one Banished audio log, one Mjolnir locker, two Spartan Cores, and one Skull. To see how many of each collectible type you’ve collected, open the Halo Infinite map, hover the cursor over the Tower map icon, and look at the information box towards the top-left corner of the screen.

The locations of these collectibles are listed in no particular order, aside from the two collectibles that are found within the Tower itself – one UNSC log and one Spartan Core. You can access the Tower in free roam at any time so if you miss an item during the mission, you can always come back later. We recommend that you get all the Tower exterior collectibles before you take the gravity lift into the Tower itself to do the rest of the mission. Follow this guide as you play to get them all with no problems.

The Tower IWHBYD Skull

Tower Skull

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Here’s how to get the IWHBYD Skull – or "I Would Have Been Your Daddy" to give it its full name – in the Tower. An important note is that the Skull is actually on the Tower rather than in it, so you need to climb up it. To do this, you must have the Quickshot upgrade for Master Chief’s Grappleshot to reduce its cooldown and allow you to climb better. Alternatively, this is also possible with a flying vehicle such as the Wasp, but you won’t get one of those until the later stages of the game.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Pick one of the Tower’s legs and start climbing it with the Grappleshot. Once you’re on top of one of the legs, you can run up the rest as Master Chief can sprint up surprisingly steep surfaces. When you can no longer run, you’ll need to grapple yourself upward and swing even higher and then repeat this until you’re able to pull yourself over the lip of the Tower.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

At the very top you’ll also find the Halo Infinite Craig Easter egg, so check that out too. Behind the music and concert equipment, you’ll be able to find the IWHBYD Skull which will make rare dialogue more common when active.

The Tower Banished audio log

Tower Banished audio log

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

To find the only Banished audio log in the Tower, you need to enter via the front-right gate and bear right until you find a bunch of large containers holding weapons and supplies. One of the open containers also has a Banished log inside on the right side of the door. Listen out for the beeping noise so you know you’re close.

The Tower Spartan Core 1

Tower Spartan Core 1

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

From the previous Banished audio log, you can easily get to this Spartan Core. From the audio log, continue bearing right and heading further into the Tower complex. You’ll start walking under a walkway and you’ll find more of these open containers on the left. One of the furthest ones has a Spartan Core inside.

The Tower Mjolnir Armory locker

Tower Mjolnir Armory locker

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Inside the Tower walls, you’ll see a landing pad at the far side of the Tower complex – it’s towards the south side of the complex on the TacMap. You’ll find the only Halo Infinite locker in this area under the landing pad, so you’ll need to jump down onto the cliff below to reach it.

The Tower UNSC audio log

Tower UNSC audio log

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

To get his audio log and the next Spartan Core, you need to enter the Tower via the gravity lift. After you’ve ascended the first set of stairs in the Tower, you’ll need to run around the Tower corridor to find the next set of stairs up. As you’re running through the corridor, bear right and check behind the small pillars on the right side. There is a UNSC audio log behind one of them. Listen out for its beeping noise to help locate it.

The Tower Spartan Core 2

Tower Spartan Core 2

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Like the UNSC audio log, you can find this Spartan Core in the Tower although its on the next level up. As you walk through the next corridor, you’ll reach a point where there are a bunch of containers somewhat obstructing the path. You should be able to spot the green light of the Spartan Core crate on the right right.