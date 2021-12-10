Halo Infinite guide, from campaign collectibles to multiplayer tips and everything you need

This full Halo Infinite guide has lots of information you’ll need to find success, whether that’s in the campaign as you unravel the mysteries of Zeta Halo, or as you battle it out against your fellow Spartans in multiplayer. We've compiled everything you need to know so that you can more easily crush the Banished in the campaign and leave no stone unturned in the hunt for collectibles and mysteries across Zeta Halo. As for multiplayer, we’ve got breakdowns on all the weapons and new equipment items, and some tips to help with levelling up your battle passes and controller settings. Whatever you need, it’s here in this Halo Infinite guide.

Halo Infinite campaign guides

How long is the campaign?

For the first time in a mainline Halo game, the campaign fuses open-world exploration with linear missions that take you across Zeta Halo. As such, you might be wondering what the Halo Infinite length of the campaign is and how long it’s going to take for you to complete it. We’ve got details on how long it should take to complete for critical path runners, plodding explorers, and those in between.

How big is the map?

An open-world campaign in Halo Infinite means a large map to explore. We’ve got the full Halo Infinite map right here for you to look at and it’s pretty big. You’ll be cavorting across several large islands in the fractured section of Zeta Halo where all the main story missions and side activities are spread out. To get around the Ring, you’ll need to command a range of vehicles or swing and slide around thanks to the new Grappleshot.

Basic tips for getting started in the campaign

Because of the new, open world in Halo Infinite, which is packed with side missions and activities to complete as you explore Zeta Halo, knowing how to progress through the campaign can be a bit daunting. Use our nine Halo Infinite tips to give you a head start and help you understand what you can find on Zeta Halo.

What’s going on in the story?

While the Halo Infinite story tries to be a relatively clean slate to start again from, it all kicks off in a rather confusing spot, especially for those that haven’t played or heard much about Halo 5: Guardians or Halo Wars 2. You might be wondering who the Banished are and what happened to Cortana’s dangerous plan from the end of Halo 5. Here’s what you need to know to catch you up on the background story of Halo Infinite.

The ending explained

If you’ve reached the end of the campaign, you’ve probably still got a few major questions in need of answering. Having the Halo Infinite ending explained should clarify a few things for you, but remember, Halo Infinite is a live-service game and campaign expansions are likely to be added to continue the story of those on Zeta Halo.

How do FOBs work?

Halo Infinite FOBs are a really important side activity that you should do in the Halo Infinite campaign. Each one you capture after clearing out a small force of Banished foes will allow you to call in weapons, vehicles, and Marine reinforcements for you to take on missions across Zeta Halo. Each FOB also acts as a fast travel point and reveals certain nearby collectibles and side missions.

All collectibles in the Warship Gbraakon mission

In Halo Infinite’s first mission, set aboard the Banished Warship Gbraakon, Master Chief must rescue the Pilot from a stasis beam that’s pulling in his Pelican Dropship. While you’re aboard, you should keep an eye out for these Halo Infinite Warship Gbraakon collectibles, including a Skull and several audio logs.

All collectibles in the Foundation mission

Look for these Halo Infinite Foundation collectibles as you work your way through the Forerunner architecture of the second campaign mission. The Cowbell Skull and more audio logs from the UNSC and Banished can be found in the vast spaces and tight corridors of the Ring interior.

Where to get Spartan Cores

Once you’ve emerged on to the surface of Zeta Halo, you’ll be able to explore a bit and start collecting a range of items including Halo Infinite Spartan Cores. These cores are a very important resource that you should seek out as they're needed to upgrade Master Chief’s equipment items, such as the Grappleshot, enhanced Shield Core, and Threat Sensor.

Where to get Mjolnir Armories

Halo Infinite also has some cosmetic items for you to collect in the campaign too. Look for large Halo Infinite lockers called Mjolnir Armories scattered around Zeta Halo. Each one contains some cosmetic items that you can equip for your Spartan and gear in multipler, including emblems, stances, and coatings.

Where to find the Banished Targets

Find and kill the Halo Infinite Targets across the Ring to get yourself a special weapon variant from each one and unlock them permanently at FOB weapon stations. These weapons are modified versions of existing ones that either fulfil a new role or massively improve it. For example, you can get an explosive Skewer, a high-powered Sentinel Beam, or a super-homing Needler.

Craig the Brute easter egg

You might remember Halo Infinite’s infamous and unintentional campaign reveal mascot Craig the Brute. The underwhelming appearance of the next-gen, Xbox Series X-powered Brutes in Halo Infinite was memed endlessly after the reveal demo, but Xbox Game Studios and 343 Industries saw the funny side and immortalised the meme in this Halo Infinite Craig Easter egg.

Halo Infinite multiplayer guides

How all the weapons work

Halo Infinite has a large armory of weapons from the UNSC, Banished, and Forerunners that can be found across all its multiplayer maps and the campaign. You can check out how all the Halo Infinite weapons work, from the simple UNSC weapons such as the Battle Rifle, to the high-tech Forerunner creations like the Heatwave.

How all the equipment items work in multiplayer

While Master Chief gets his own set of upgradable equipment items in the Halo Infinite campaign, players get access to a few more items out on the battlefield in multiplayer. Here’s exactly how each of the seven pieces of Halo Infinite equipment work in multiplayer, including the Grappleshot, Repulsor, and Active Camo.

All multiplayer ranks in Ranked mode

Halo Infinite multiplayer has its own Ranked playlist for the most dedicated players looking to prove themselves and mark their skills with their own rank. In this mode, it’s Battle Rifle starts, no motion trackers, and friendly fire is active. Here are all the Halo Infinite ranks, from Bronze to Onyx, that you can climb your way through.

Season 1 Heroes of Reach Battle Pass unlocks

Halo Infinite has its own Battle Pass system like a lot of modern live-service multiplayer games. You’ll need to level them up to earn cosmetic rewards such as armor, emblems, and coatings. Here’s everything you can get for the inaugural Season 1 Halo Infinite battle pass which is themed around Halo Reach and Noble Team. Remember, Battle Passes are permanent in Halo Infinite, so there’s no deadline to reach level 100 on any pass.

How to level up the Battle Pass quickly

To level a pass up quickly to get the coolest rewards, however, you’ll need to prioritise game modes and weapons for certain challenges, and time your XP Boosts well to get the maximum benefit from them. Here’s exactly how to level up fast in Halo Infinite.

When weekly challenges reset

To level up Halo Infinite Battle Passes, you’ll need to complete various in-game weekly challenges and get daily match completion XP pay-outs. Since challenges are only around for a week until they get replaced by a new set, you should know when and what time Halo Infinite challenges reset so that you don’t miss out on completing them all.

How to find your multiplayer stats

Looking for your multiplayer stats so that you can brag about or despair at your KD ratio? Here’s where to look to find the Halo Infinite KD tracker and other stats for your performance in multiplayer.

Which controller settings should you use?

If you’re playing multiplayer with a controller, you might want to use these Halo Infinite controller settings to make sure your aim is as accurate and snappy as possible. There are lots of controller options that can be changed in the settings menu, so you’re bound to find a setup that works for you.