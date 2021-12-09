How to get all the Halo Infinite Foundation collectibles

Here are the Halo Infinite Foundation collectibles for you to find and pick up as you play through the mission. Taking place on the destroyed interior of Zeta Halo, Foundation is the second mission in the Halo Infinite campaign. During your journey through the Forerunner architecture to collect the Weapon, you’ll need to look for the Cowbell Skull and a few Banished and UNSC audio logs. Finding those logs will explain a bit more of the background of Halo Infinite’s campaign too, so they’re good to get for any lore enthusiasts. Here are all the locations for the Halo Infinite collectibles in the Foundation mission.

Halo Infinite Foundation collectibles locations

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

In the Halo Infinite Foundation mission, there are two UNSC audio logs, one Banished audio log and one Skull. To see how many of each collectible type is present in the mission and how many you’ve collected, open the Halo Infinite map and look at the information box towards the top-left corner of the screen. The locations of these collectibles are presented below in the order that you’ll find them in the mission. Follow this guide as you play to get them all with no problems.

Foundation Cowbell Skull

Foundation Skull

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

To get the Skull in the Foundation mission, you need to have picked up the Weapon, taken the lift to the room full of holographic children (don’t ask), and then reached a large room with a walkway on the left that is accessed by passing a window and turning left down a corridor.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

The Skull is hidden up in the Forerunner ceiling rafters of this room. You can use Master Chief’s Scan ability to temporarily reveal the Skull so you know exactly where to go. To reach it, you must use the Grappleshot. First grapple yourself into one of the gaps in the nearby support structures.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Now you need to jump, grapple and swing up to the structure that the Skull is sitting on. This is the Cowbell Skull which increases the acceleration objects gain from explosions.

Foundation UNSC audio log 1

Foundation UNSC audio log 1

Much like the very first Halo Infinite Warship Gbraakon collectibles, this UNSC audio log is obtained automatically just by playing through Foundation. It is unlocked in the Database tab after the Weapon says, “Did I miss something? There’s a file that’s been unlocked but I don’t have access”, which plays just after a cutscene.

Foundation Banished audio log

Foundation Banished audio log

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

To get this Halo Infinite Foundation collectible, you need to get to the large room in which the Weapon will construct two bridges for you. There is a large blue beam of light up towards the ceiling too. Once both bridges have been raised, clear the enemies and head to the exit door. The Banished audio log will be on the left side of the door.

Foundation UNSC audio log 2

Foundation UNSC audio log 2

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

The final Foundation collectible is towards the end of the mission when you’ll be directed to find a Power Seed to power up a lift that will take you to the Ring’s surface. Follow the waypoint to the Power Seed and walk down the long walkway towards the Forerunner console. The final UNSC audio log and collectible in this mission is to the left of the console. Look out for the other types of collectibles out on Zeta Halo as you explore and work your way through the campaign, such as Halo Infinite lockers that award multiplayer cosmetics for your own Spartan.