James Gunn pays tribute to cast and crew as Guardians 3 wraps filming

Director James Gunn has revealed that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 has wrapped filming. In a series of posts on social media, Gunn also paid tribute to the cast and crew of the franchise.

Taking to Twitter, Gunn said, "After over 100 days of shooting & over 3000 shots, this is the slate for the final shot of [Guardians 3], presented to me by the camera crew. It was an easy shot of Rocket seated, 1st with Sean Gunn, & then nothing there, & took everything in me not to break down sobbing on the spot."

Gunn added, "The majority of the last ten years of my life have been spent working on & thinking about the Guardians. I still have a long road ahead of me with VFX & editing, but it was still momentous to me."

While also mentioning his "love" for the cast and crew, Gunn added to the end of an era feeling on social media in a reply to a fan, saying, "This is the end of this story & of this team."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set for release on May 5, 2023. Next up for Star-Lord and the team, though, is an appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder. The first trailer for the Thor-quel has revealed that the God of Thunder is teaming up with his old pals for a new adventure – with a new Thor (played by Natalie Portman) in tow.

