When does the GTA Trilogy unlock so you can play it

Wondering when the GTA Trilogy unlocks and when you play it? The Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition is finally here, more or less, and it's time to head back into Liberty City, Vice City, and San Andreas in all of their freshly HD remastered glory. But what's this? You've tried to start the GTA Trilogy and are being told it isn't available yet, despite today being the release date of November 11. Well, it turns out that the collection isn't actually going live until a specific point in the day, so if you're wondering what time the GTA Trilogy unlocks then don't worry as we've got the definitive answer for you.

GTA 3 cheats | GTA 3 hidden packages | GTA San Andreas cheats | GTA San Andreas oysters | GTA San Andreas tags | GTA San Andreas snapshots | GTA San Andreas horseshoes

When does the GTA Trilogy unlock

(Image credit: Rockstar)

According to an article from Rockstar Support, the official GTA Trilogy launch will happen globally at 10am EST across all regions and platforms, so at this point your pre-order will unlock and you're free to dive into whichever of the three stories you want to tackle first. It's also noted that there's an issue where the GTA Trilogy has been pulled on the PSN Store after pre-orders unlock early, meaning the option to pre-purchase the collection has disappeared so you can only Wishlist it instead, but this will be resolved for PS5 and PS4 owners when the GTA Trilogy launch time is reached.

If you're trying to convert this across different time zones then don't worry, as here's a list of exactly when the GTA Trilogy unlocks around the world:

USA (California) - November 11, 7am PST

USA (New York) - November 11, 10am EST

United Kingdom - November 11, 3pm GMT

Germany & France - November 11, 4pm CET

Japan - November 12, Midnight JST

Australia - November 12, 2am AEDT

New Zealand - November 12, 4am NZDT

Hopefully by the time you read this you won't have much longer to wait until you can access the GTA Trilogy for yourself, and at this point what's a couple more hours for something that's been 20 years in the making? In the meantime, why not check out our GTA Trilogy guide for five things you need to know about your return to the 3D Universe.