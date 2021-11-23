GTA Trilogy seems to be hiding an unfinished VR mode

The GTA Remastered Trilogy has an unfinished VR mode for San Andreas, a dataminer has suggested.

In the tweet below, Twitter user Ben Turpin claimed to have uncovered evidence of an unfinished VR mode buried within the files of San Andreas within the GTA Trilogy. The user claims that the mode itself looks a little bit unfinished, with aspects like shooting and punching still needing work, but it's nonetheless a fascinating prospect if the modding community can get it working.

There is a debug Unreal command for GTA VR but it looks a little bit unfinished. Maybe it would be cool if they implemented this as a first-person option? It plays pretty well. Gunfights and punching will need tweaking, would be super cool for screenshots! pic.twitter.com/pxq5ivwGOANovember 20, 2021 See more

This is our first look at what a potential first-person VR version of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas could potentially look like. In the brief gameplay clip included in the tweet, you can see CJ running down the street in first-person, before hijacking a car (where the camera reverts to third-person mode), and finally throwing hands at a random passer by on the street.

You might recall that last month, before the GTA Remastered Trilogy had even launched, Rockstar revealed that a VR version of San Andreas would actually be coming to Oculus Quest 2 at some point in the future. No further details were shared, but that could make this discovery even more relevant.

This could well be how Oculus Quest 2 users will play the VR version of GTA San Andreas. Right now, we know precious little about the new version of San Andreas, as we don't even know if it'll be exclusive to the new Oculus device (like Resident Evil 4 VR recently was). Keep an eye on this space for more details of the VR trip to San Andreas over the coming months.

