GTA San Andreas cheats for unlimited money, infinite health, weapons, and much more

GTA San Andreas cheats represent the biggest set of codes available in the series, allowing you to adjust almost everything from boosting CJ stats and receiving sets of weapons, to turning all the pedestrians into Elvis and starting a city-wide riot. There are almost 90 of these Grand Theft Auto San Andreas cheats available, and as each one requires a series of button entries through your controller or typing in a phrase to activate it, you can't possible be expected to remember them all. That's where we come in, with this complete list of GTA San Andreas cheats divided into handy sections, so you can find exactly what you need to make your mark on Los Santos.
How to use GTA San Andreas cheats
Before you start using any GTA San Andreas cheats, you should make a save and ensure you keep it safe to return to later. This is because some of the effects they produce can become permanent, which may make further progress through the story difficult or even impossible without starting again from scratch. If you're on a recent version of the game then using Grand Theft Auto San Andreas cheats will also disable trophies or achievements, which obviously isn't desirable if you want to complete your collection of awards.
Entering GTA San Andreas cheats on consoles involves following the series of button presses listed, during regular gameplay and not while in a cutscene or paused. Bear in mind that these buttons will still perform their assigned actions while entering Grand Theft Auto San Andreas cheats, so you might want to enter them at a distance from pedestrians and vehicles just in case. To cheat on PC you just have to type in either the phrase or short code using your keyboard, again when not paused or during a cutscene, though you may find the phrases easier to memorize.
All GTA San Andreas cheats
GTA San Andreas player cheats
Cash, Health, and Armor
- PlayStation: R1, R2, L1, X, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- Xbox: RT, RB, LT, A, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- PC: INEEDSOMEHELP or HESOYAM
Gives you $250,000, full health and armor, and repairs the vehicle if you're in one when the cheat is activated.
Adrenaline
- PlayStation: X, X, Square, R2, L2, X, Down, Left, X
- Xbox: A, A, X, RT, LT, A, Down, Left, A
- PC: TAKEACHILLPILL or MUNASEF
Slows down time while also increasing damage resistance, melee damage, and aim accuracy.
Super Jump
- PlayStation: Up, Up, Triangle, Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, R2, R2
- Xbox: Up, Up, Y, Y, Up, Up, Left, Right, X, RB, RB
- PC: KANGAROO or LFGMHAL
CJ can leap much higher than usual.
Super Punch
- PlayStation: Up, Left, X, Triangle, R1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L2
- Xbox: Up, Left, A, Y, RT, B, B, B, LB
- PC: STINGLIKEABEE or IAVENJQ
Your melee attack is much more powerful, but pedestrians will also gain the same ability.
Infinite Health
- PlayStation: Down, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Down, Up, Triangle
- Xbox: Down, A, Right, Left, Right, RT, Right, Down, Up, Y
- PC: NOONECANHURTME or BAGUVIX
You take no damage, unless it's from explosions, falling, drowning, or shooting from police helicopters.
Infinite Lung Capacity
- PlayStation: Down, Left, L1, Down, Down, R2, Down, L2, Down
- Xbox: Down, Left, LT, Down, Down, RB, Down, LB, Down
- PC: MANFROMATLANTIS or CVWKXAM
You can swim underwater indefinitely without drowning.
Suicide
- PlayStation: Right, L2, Down, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, L2, L1
- Xbox: Right, LB, Down, RT, Left, Left, RT, LT, LB, LT
- PC: GOODBYECRUELWORLD or SZCMAWO
Immediately kill yourself – this won't work if Infinite Health is already active.
Never Get Hungry
- PlayStation: Square, L1, R2, Triangle, Up, Square, L1, Up, X
- Xbox: X, LB, RT, Y, Up, X, LB, Up, A
- PC: IAMNEVERHUNGRY or AEDUWNV
Saves you having to make trips to Burger Shot.
Minimum Fat and Muscle
- PlayStation: Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Right
- Xbox: Y, Up, Up, Left, Right, X, B, Right
- PC: LEANANDMEAN or KVGYZQK
Makes you into a weakling.
Maximum Fat
- PlayStation: Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Down
- Xbox: Y, Up, Up, Left, Right, X, B, Down
- PC: WHOATEALLTHEPIES or BTCDBCB
Makes you massively overweight.
Maximum Muscle
- PlayStation: Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Left
- Xbox: Y, Up, Up, Left, Right, X, B, Left
- PC: BUFFMEUP or JYSDSOD
Makes you into a beefcake.
Maximum Respect
- PlayStation: L1, R1, Triangle, Down, R2, X, L1, Up, L2, L2, L1, L1
- Xbox: LT, RT, Y, Down, RB, A, LT, Up, LB, LB, LT, LT
- PC: WORSHIPME or OGXSDAG
Gets everyone to respect you.
Maximum Sex Appeal
- PlayStation: Circle, Triangle, Triangle, Up, Circle, R1, L2, Up, Triangle, L1, L1, L1
- Xbox: B, Y, Y, Up, B, RT, LB, Up, Y, LT, LT, LT
- PC: HELLOLADIES or EHIBXQS
Makes you very attractive.
Maximum Stamina
- PlayStation: Up, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, X, Square, R1, Right
- Xbox: Up, A, Y, A, Y, A, X, RB, Right
- PC: ICANGOALLNIGHT or VKYPQCF
Makes you very fit.
Maximum Vehicle Skill
- PlayStation: Square, L2, X, R1, L2, L2, Left, R1, Right, L1, L1, L1
- Xbox: X, LB, A, RT, LB, LB, Left, RT, Right, LT, LT, LT
- PC: NATURALTALENT or VQIMAHA
Maximises all of your vehicle skill stats – driving, flying, bike, and cycling.
Hitman Weapon Skill
- PlayStation: Down, Square, X, Left, R1, R2, Left, Down, Down, L1, L1, L1
- Xbox: Down, X, A, Left, RT, RB, Left, Down, Down, LT, LT, LT
- PC: PROFESSIONALKILLER or NCSGDAG
Increases your skill with all weapons to Hitman.
GTA San Andreas weapon cheats
Infinite Ammo
- PlayStation: L1, R1, Square, R1, Left, R2, R1, Left, Square, Down, L1, L1
- Xbox: LT, RT, X, RT, Left, RB, RT, Left, X, Down, LT, LT
- PC: FULLCLIP or WANRLTW
Unlimited ammunition for all of your weapons.
Get Weapon Set 1
- PlayStation: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- Xbox: RT, RB, LT, RB, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- PC: THUGSARMOURY or LXGIWYL
Receive Brass Knuckles, Baseball Bat, 9mm Pistol, Shotgun, Micro SMG, AK-47, Rifle, Rocket Launcher, Molotov Cocktail, and Spray Paint.
Get Weapon Set 2
- PlayStation: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left
- Xbox: RT, RB, LT, RB, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left
- PC: PROFESSIONALSKIT or KJKSZPJ
Receive Knife, Desert Eagle, Sawn-Off Shotgun, TEC 9, M4 Carbine, Sniper Rifle, Flamethrower, Grenades, and Fire Extinguisher.
Get Weapons Set 3
- PlayStation: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down
- Xbox: RT, RB, LT, RB, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down
- PC: NUTTERSTOYS or UZUMYMW
Receive Chainsaw, Silenced 9mm, SPAS 12, MP5, M4 Carbine, Sniper Rifle, Heat-Seeking Rocket Launcher, and Satchel Bomb.
GTA San Andreas police cheats
Decrease Wanted Level
- PlayStation: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down
- Xbox: RT, RT, B, RB, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down
- PC: TURNDOWNTHEHEAT or ASNAEB
Clears all of your wanted stars.
Increase Wanted Level
- PlayStation: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right
- Xbox: RB, RB, B, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right
- PC: TURNUPTHEHEAT or OSRBLHH
Raises your wanted level by two stars.
Six Star Wanted Level
- PlayStation: Circle, Right, Circle, Right, Left, Square, X, Down
- Xbox: B, Right, B, Right, Left, X, A, Down
- PC: BRINGITON or LJSPQK
Increases your wanted level to the maximum.
Lock Wanted Level
- PlayStation: Circle, Right, Circle, Right, Left, Square, Triangle, Up
- Xbox: B, Right, B, Right, Left, X, Y, Up
- PC: IDOASIPLEASE or AEZAKMI
Fixes your wanted level at the current number of stars.
GTA San Andreas vehicle cheats
All Cars Have NOS
- PlayStation: Left, Triangle, R1, L1, Up, Square, Triangle, Down, Circle, L2, L1, L1
- Xbox: Left, Y, RT, LT, Up, X, Y, Down, B, LB, LT, LT
- PC: SPEEDFREAK or COXEFGU
All vehicles are filled with a Nitrous Oxide System.
Improved Taxis
- PlayStation: Up, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, X, Square, R2, Right
- Xbox: Up, A, Y, A, Y, A, X, RB, Right
All taxis have NOS and jump when you press the horn – this is usually the reward for completing the taxi missions.
Flying Cars
- PlayStation: Square, Down, L2, Up, L1, Circle, Up, X, Left
- Xbox: X, Down, LB, Up, LT, B, Up, A, Left
- PC: CHITTYCHITTYBANGBANG or RIPAZHA
Cars can fly through the air.
Flying Boats
- PlayStation: R2, Circle, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Square, Triangle
- Xbox: RB, B, Up, LT, Right, RT, Right, Up, X, Y
- PC: FLYINGFISH or AFSNMSMW
Why let flying cars have all the fun when boats can do it too.
Cars Drive on Water
- PlayStation: Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Square, R1, R2
- Xbox: Right, RB, B, RT, LB, X, RT, RB
- PC: GKPNMQ
Cars behave like boats when they hit the water.
Cars Float Off When Hit
- PlayStation: Square, R1, Down, Down, Left, Down, Left, Left, L1, X
- Xbox: X, RB, Down, Down, Left, Down, Left, Left, LB, A
- PC: BUBBLECARS or BSXSGGC
Bump a car to send it drifting away – this won't work during races or chase missions.
Invisible Cars
- PlayStation: Triangle, L2, Triangle, R1, Square, L2, L2
- Xbox: Y, LT, Y, RB, X, LT, LT
- PC: WHEELSONLYPLEASE or XICWMD
Makes cars disappear except for their wheels, though motorcycles are not affected.
Blow Up All Cars
- PlayStation: R2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, Square, Triangle, Circle, Triangle, L2, L1
- Xbox: RB, LB, RT, LT, LB, RB, X, Y, B, Y, LB, LT
- PC: ALLCARSGOBOOM or CPKTNWT
Makes all cars within a certain range explode.
Invincible Cars
- PlayStation: L1, L2, L2, Up, Down, Down, Up, R1, R2, R2
- Xbox: LT, LB, LB, Up, Down, Down, Up, RT, RB, RB
- PC: TOUCHMYCARYOUDIE or JCNRUAD
Your car is invincible and will immediately destroy other vehicles it comes into contact with.
Perfect Vehicle Handling
- PlayStation: Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1
- Xbox: Y, RT, RT, Left, RT, LT, RB, LT
- PC: STICKLIKEGLUE or PGGOMOY
Vehicles become easier to drive.
Manually Control Weapons In Cars
- PlayStation: Up, Up, Square, L2, Right, X, R1, Down, R2, Circle
- Xbox: Up, Up, X, LB, Right, A, RT, Down, RB, B
- PC: IWANNADRIVEBY or OUIQDMW
Gain control of where to fire weapons from vehicles.
Aggressive Drivers
- PlayStation: R2, Circle, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, R2, L2
- Xbox: RB, B, RT, LB, Left, RT, LT, RB, LB
- PC: ALLDRIVERSARECRIMINALS or YLTEICZ
Makes the other drivers aggressive.
Traffic Lights Stay Green
- PlayStation: Right, R1, Up, L2, L2, Left, R1, L1, R1, R1
- Xbox: Right, RT, Up, LB, LB, Left, RT, LT, RT, RT
- PC: DONTTRYANDSTOPME or ZEIIVG
All traffic lights stay constantly green.
Bike Super Jump
- PlayStation: Triangle, Square, Circle, Circle, Square, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, L2, R1, R2
- Xbox: Y, X, B, B, X, B, B, LT, LB, LB, RT, RB
- PC: CJPHONEHOME or JHJOECW
Bunny hops launch a bike high into the air.
GTA San Andreas vehicle spawn cheats
Spawn Bloodring Banger
- PlayStation: Down, R1, Circle, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Left, Left
- Xbox: Down, RT, B, LB, LB, A, RT, LT, Left, Left
- PC: OLDSPEEDDEMON or CQZIJMB
Spawns the Bloodring Banger demolition derby car.
Spawn Caddy
- PlayStation: Circle, L1, Up, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X
- Xbox: B, LT, Up, RT, LB, A, RT, LT, B, A
- PC: 18HOLES or RZHSUEW
Spawns the Caddy golf cart.
Spawn Dozer
- PlayStation: R2, L1, L1, Right, Right, Up, Up, X, L1, Left
- Xbox: RB, LT, LT, Right, Right, Up, Up, A, LT, Left
- PC: ITSALLBULL or EEGCYXT
Spawns the Dozer bulldozer construction vehicle.
Spawn Hotring Racer A
- PlayStation: R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1
- Xbox: RT, B, RB, Right, LT, LB, A, A, X, RT
- PC: VROCKPOKEY or PDNEJOH
Spawns variant A of the Hotring Racer racing car.
Spawn Hotring Racer B
- PlayStation: R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Up, Circle, R2
- Xbox: RB, LT, B, Right, LT, RT, Right, Up, B, RB
- PC: JUSTTRYANDSTOPME or VPJTQWV
Spawns variant B of the Hotring Racer racing car.
Spawn Monster
- PlayStation: Right, Up, R1, R1, R1, Down, Triangle, Triangle, X, Circle, L1, L1
- Xbox: Right, Up, RT, RT, RT, Down, Y, Y, A, B, LT, LT
- PC: MONSTERMASH or AGBDLCID
Spawns the Monster monster truck.
Spawn Quad
- PlayStation: Left, Left, Down, Down, Up, Up, Square, Circle, Triangle, R1, R2
- Xbox: Left, Left, Down, Down, Up, Up, X, B, Y, RT, RB
- PC: FOURWHEELFUN or AKJJYGLC
Spawns the Quad quadbike off-road vehicle.
Spawn Rancher
- PlayStation: Up, Right, Right, L1, Right, Up, Square, L2
- Xbox: Up, Right, Right, LT, Right, Up, X, LB
- PC: DOUGHNUTHANDICAP or JQNTDMH
Spawns the Rancher off-road SUV.
Spawn Rhino
- PlayStation: Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle
- Xbox: B, B, LT, B, B, B, LT, LB, RT, Y, B, Y
- PC: TIMETOKICKASS or AIWPRTON
Spawns the Rhino military tank.
Spawn Romero
- PlayStation: Down, R2, Down, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, Left, Right
- Xbox: Down, RB, Down, RT, LB, Left, RT, LT, Left, Right
- PC: WHERESTHEFUNERAL or AQTBCODX
Spawns the Romero hearse funeral car.
Spawn Stretch
- PlayStation: R2, Up, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right
- Xbox: RB, Up, LB, Left, Left, RT, LT, B, Right
- PC: CELEBRITYSTATUS or KRIJEBR
Spawns the Stretch limousine.
Spawn Tanker
- PlayStation: R1, Up, Left, Right, R2, Up, Right, Square, Right, L2, L1, L1
- Xbox: RT, Up, Left, Right, RB, Up, Right, X, Right, LB, LT, LT
- PC: HITTHEROADJACK or AMOMHRER
Spawns the Tanker truck and tanker trailer.
Spawn Trashmaster
- PlayStation: Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right
- Xbox: B, RT, B, RT, Left, Left, RT, LT, B, Right
- PC: TRUEGRIME or UBHYZHQ
Spawns the Trashmaster garbage truck.
Spawn Hunter
- PlayStation: Circle, X, L1, Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1
- Xbox: B, A, LT, B, B, LT, B, RT, RB, LB, LT, LT
- PC: OHDUDE
Spawns the Hunter military helicopter.
Spawn Hydra
- PlayStation: Triangle, Triangle, Square, Circle, X, L1, L1, Down, Up
- Xbox: Y, Y, X, B, A, LT, LT, Down, Up
- PC: JUMPJET
Spawns the Hydra military VTOL attack jet.
Spawn Jetpack
- PlayStation: L1, L2, R1, R2, Up, Down, Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Up, Down, Left, Right
- Xbox: LT, LB, RT, RB, Up, Down, Left, Right, LT, LB, RT, RB, Up, Down, Left, Right
- PC: ROCKETMAN or YECGAA
Spawns the infamous Jetpack.
Spawn Parachute
- PlayStation: Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, Up, Down, Right, L1
- Xbox: Left, Right, LT, LB, RT, RB, RB, Up, Down, Right, LT
- PC: LETSGOBASEJUMPING or AIYPWZQP
Spawns a parachute, which is helpful when using these flying vehicles.
Spawn Stuntplane
- PlayStation: Circle, Up, L1, L2, Down, R1, L1, L1, Left, Left, X, Triangle
- Xbox: B, Up, LT, LB, Down, RT, LT, LT, Left, Left, A, Y
- PC: FLYINGTOSTUNT or URKQSRK
Spawns the Stuntplane acrobatic biplane.
Spawn Vortex
- PlayStation: Triangle, Triangle, Square, Circle, X, L1, L2, Down, Down
- Xbox: Y, Y, X, B, A, LT, LB, Down, Down
- PC: IWANTTOHOVER or KGGGDKP
Spawns the Vortex hovercraft.
GTA San Andreas gang cheats
Fast Gang Member Spawns
- PlayStation: Left, Right, Right, Right, Left, X, Down, Up, Square, Right
- Xbox: Left, Right, Right, Right, Left, A, Down, Up, X, Right
- PC: ONLYHOMIESALLOWED or MROEMZH
All pedestrians are replaced by gang members.
Only Gangs
- PlayStation: L2, Up, R1, R1, Left, R1, R1, R2, Right, Down
- Xbox: LB, Up, RT, RT, Left, RT, RT, RB, Right, Down
- PC: BETTERSTAYINDOORS or BIFBUZZ
Only gangs are seen in the streets, with no pedestrians or police.
Recruit Anyone (9mm Pistols)
- PlayStation: Down, Square, Up, R2, R2, Up, Right, Right, Up
- Xbox: Down, X, Up, RB, RB, Up, Right, Right, Up
- PC: WANNABEINMYGANG or SJMAHPE
You can recruit anyone, and they'll be armed with 9mm Pistols.
Recruit Anyone (Rocket Launchers)
- PlayStation: R2, R2, R2, X, L2, L1, R2, L1, Down, X
- Xbox: RB, RB, RB, A, LB, LT, RB, LT, Down, A
- PC: ROCKETMAYHEM or ZSOXFSQ
You can recruit anyone, and they'll be armed with Rocket Launchers.
GTA San Andreas pedestrian cheats
All Traffic Vehicles Are Junk Cars
- PlayStation: L2, Right, L1, Up, X, L1, L2, R2, R1, L1, L1, L1
- Xbox: LB, Right, LT, Up, A, LT, LB, RB, RT, LT, LT, LT
- PC: EVERYONEISPOOR or BGKGTJH
All NPC vehicles in traffic are junk cars.
All Traffic Vehicles Are Sports Cars
- PlayStation: Up, L1, R1, Up, Right, Up, X, L2, X, L1
- Xbox: Up, LT, RT, Up, Right, Up, A, LB, A, LT
- PC: EVERYONEISRICH or GUSNDHE
All NPC vehicles in traffic are sports cars.
All Traffic Vehicles Are Black
- PlayStation: Circle, L2, Up, R1, Left, X, R1, L1, Left, Circle
- Xbox: B, LB, Up, RT, Left, A, RT, LT, Left, B
- PC: SOLONGASITSBLACK or IOWDLAC
All NPC vehicles in traffic are black.
All Traffic Vehicles Are Pink
- PlayStation: Circle, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, Right, Circle
- Xbox: B, LT, Down, LB, Left, A, RT, LT, Right, B
- PC: PINKISTHENEWCOOL or LLQPFBN
All NPC vehicles in traffic are pink.
Beach Party Theme
- PlayStation: Up, Up, Down, Down, Square, Circle, L1, R1, Triangle, Down
- Xbox: Up, Up, Down, Down, X, B, LT, RT, Y, Down
- PC: LIFESABEACH or CIKGCGX
All NPC vehicles become beach cars, while pedestrians wear bikinis and CJ puts on shorts and flipflops.
Carnival Theme
- PlayStation: Triangle, Triangle, L1, Square, Square, Circle, Square, Down, Circle
- Xbox: Y, Y, LT, X, X, B, X, Down, B
- PC: CRAZYTOWN or PRIEBJ
All NPC vehicles become promotional vehicles such as Pizza Boy and Hotdog, while pedestrians are clowns or fast food mascots and CJ puts on a clown costume.
Elvis Theme
- PlayStation: L1, Circle, Triangle, L1, L1, Square, L2, Up, Down, Left
- Xbox: LT, B, Y, LT, LT, X, LB, Up, Down, Left
- PC: BLUESUEDESHOES or ASBHGRB
All pedestrians turn into Elvis.
Kinky Theme
- PlayStation: Square, Right, Square, Square, L1, X, Triangle, X, Triangle
- Xbox: X, Right, X, X, LB, A, Y, A, Y
- PC: LOVECONQUERSALL or BEKKNQV
Pedestrians are prostitutes or pimps and CJ puts on a gimp suit.
Rural Theme
- PlayStation: L2, L2, R2, R2, L1, L2, R1, Down, Left, Up
- Xbox: LT, LT, RT, RT, LB, LT, RB, Down, Left, Up
- PC: HICKSVILLE or FVTMNBZ
All NPC vehicles become country vehicles, while pedestrians are country folk and CJ puts on a rural outfit.
Yakuza Theme
- PlayStation: X, X, Down, R1, L1, Circle, R2, Circle, Square
- Xbox: A, A, Down, RB, LB, B, RT, B, X
- PC: NINJATOWN or AFPHULTL
Pedestrians become Triad members armed with Katanas, and NPC vehicles turn black – CJ also receives a Katana.
Pedestrians With Weapons
- PlayStation: R2, R1, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, Up, Down
- Xbox: RB, RT, A, Y, A, Y, Up, Down
- PC: SURROUNDEDBYNUTTERS or FOOOXFT
Pedestrians are now armed.
Pedestrian Chaos
- PlayStation: L2, Right, L1, Triangle, Right, Right, R1, L1, Right, L1, L1, L1
- Xbox: LB, Right, LT, Y, Right, Right, RT, LT, Right, LT, LT, LT
- PC: ROUGHNEIGHBOURHOOD or AJLOJYQY
All pedestrians start fighting each other.
Pedestrian Riot
- PlayStation: Down, Left, Up, Left, X, R2, R1, L2, L1
- Xbox: Down, Left, Up, Left, A, RT, RB, LT, LB
- PC: STATEOFEMERGENCY or IOJUFZN
All pedestrians start rioting.
Pedestrians Attack
- PlayStation: Down, Up, Up, Up, X, R2, R1, L2, L2
- Xbox: Down, Up, Up, Up, A, RT, RB, LT, LT
- PC: STOPPICKINGONME or BAGOWPG
Pedestrians will attack you.
Pedestrians Attack With Guns
- PlayStation: X, L1, Up, Square, Down, X, L2, Triangle, Down, R1, L1, L1
- Xbox: A, LT, Up, X, Down, A, LB, Y, Down, RT, LT, LT
- PC: ATTACKOFTHEVILLAGEPEOPLE or BGLUAWML
Pedestrians will attack you with guns – this cannot be deactivated.
No Pedestrians and Low Traffic
- PlayStation: X, Down, Up, R2, Down, Triangle, L1, Triangle, Left
- Xbox: A, Down, Up, RB, Down, Y, LT, Y, Left
- PC: GHOSTTOWN or THGLOJ
Clears out all pedestrians and reduces traffic to a minimum.
GTA San Andreas world cheats
Slow Down Game
- PlayStation: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, R2, R1
- Xbox: Y, Up, Right, Down, X, RB, RT
- PC: SLOWITDOWN or LIYOAAY
Reduces gameplay speed – use the code below to return to correct speed.
Speed Up Game
- PlayStation: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, L2, L1, Square
- Xbox: Y, Up, Right, Down, LB, LT, X
- PC: SPEEDITUP or PPGWJHT
Increases gameplay speed – use the code above to return to correct speed.
Time Passes Quicker
- PlayStation: Circle, Circle, L1, Square, L1, Square, Square, Square, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle
- Xbox: B, B, LT, X, LT, X, X, X, LT, Y, B, Y
- PC: TIMEJUSTFLIESBY or YSOHNUL
Time moves on much faster.
Time Is Always 9pm
- PlayStation: Left, Left, L2, R1, Right, Square, Square, L1, L2, X
- Xbox: Left, Left, LB, RT, Right, X, X, LT, LB, A
- PC: DONTBRINGONTHENIGHT or OFVIAC
Sets and fixes the time to 21:00 with an orange sky.
Time Is Always Midnight
- PlayStation: Square, L2, R2, Right, X, Up, L2, Left, Left
- Xbox: X, LT, RT, Right, A, Up, LT, Left, Left
- PC: NIGHTPROWLER or XJVSNAJ
Sets and fixes the time to 00:00.
Sunny Weather
- PlayStation: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Triangle
- Xbox: RB, A, LT, LT, LB, LB, LB, Y
- PC: SCOTTISHSUMMER or MGHXYRM
Sets the weather to Sunny.
Very Sunny Weather
- PlayStation: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Down
- Xbox: RB, A, LT, LT, LB, LB, LB, Down
- PC: TOODAMNHOT or ICIKPYH
Sets the weather to Very Sunny.
Cloudy Weather
- PlayStation: L2, Down, Down, Left, Square, Left, R2, Square, X, R1, L1, L1
- Xbox: LB, Down, Down, Left, X, Left, RB, X, A, RT, LT, LT
- PC: DULLDULLDAY or ALNSFMZO
Sets the weather to Cloudy.
Foggy Weather
- PlayStation: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, X
- Xbox: RB, A, LT, LT, LB, LB, LB, A
- PC: CANTSEEWHEREIMGOING or CFVFGMJ
Sets the weather to Overcast.
Stormy Weather
- PlayStation: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Circle
- Xbox: RB, A, LT, LT, LB, LB, LB, B
- PC: STAYINANDWATCHTV or AUIFRVQS
Sets the weather to Stormy.
Sandstorm
- PlayStation: Up, Down, L1, L1, L2, L2, L1, L2, R1, R2
- Xbox: Up, Down, LT, LT, LB, LB, LT, LB, RT, RB
- PC: SANDINMYEARS or CWJXUOC
Triggers a Sandstorm.