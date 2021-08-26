GTA Online Shipwrecks locations - where to find treasure and scraps for the Frontier outfit

GTA Online Shipwrecks have begun appearing off the shores around Los Santos and Blaine County, though they don't seem to be recent victims of treacherous seas. Instead, these are old wooden row boats from a bygone era that have resurfaced and made one final trip ashore to drop off their ancient cargo. Yes, it's another collectible to find in GTA Online but it'll be worth your while tracking down the treasure chests at these wrecks, as in addition to the cash and XP bonuses they confer you'll also receive outfit scraps that can be reassembled into a special costume once you have enough of them. If you're ready to go searching for pirate booty, then here's everything you need to know about the GTA Online Shipwrecks locations.

GTA Online Shipwrecks locations

As you can see on the map above, there are 30 possible GTA Online Shipwrecks locations in total, though only one will spawn a treasure chest each day. To determine which one is active, you can either grab a fast vehicle such as a helicopter and visit all of them until you find your prize, or do some research first to discover exactly where the current location is - this GTA Online Reddit thread on the subject should be able to help you out.

How to unlock the GTA Online Frontier outfit

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Once you reach whichever of the GTA Online Shipwrecks locations is currently active, find the remains of the wooden row boat and then look for a treasure chest nearby. Interact with it to receive GTA$20,000 and 2000 RP, along with a scrap of clothing. Collect seven of these outfit scraps and you'll assemble the Frontier outfit for your wardrobe, which is a pirate ensemble befitting the wrecked boats you find them in. Remember, only one of the GTA Online Shipwrecks will spawn a treasure chest each day and you can check if you've already found it in the Daily Collectibles section of the Interaction Menu, so it's going to take at least a week to complete this special outfit.

GTA Online media sticks | GTA Online Treasure Chests | GTA Online antennas | GTA Online Solomon movie props | GTA Online serial killer | GTA Online peyote plants | GTA Online signal jammers | GTA Online action figures | GTA Online playing cards | GTA Online casino cars | GTA Online Lucky Wheel glitch | GTA Online Prime Gaming benefits | GTA 6

You can also check out the best GTA 5 Cheats in the video below: