GTA Online media sticks locations - how to unlock all EPs and use the Media Player to listen to them

The GTA Online media sticks are a new collectible as part of the Los Santos Tuners update, celebrating Rockstar Games' record label partnership with club culture legends CircoLoco and the addition of the Media Player to the game. Each of these media sticks represents one of CircoLoco Records' Monday Dreamin' EPs and contains five tracks, but if you find all four of them in GTA Online then you'll unlock a CircoLoco tee and a special continuous DJ mix version of the full compilation, which was created exclusively for this update and can be listened to through the new Media Player function. If you're ready to go, then we've got all of the GTA Online media sticks locations, as well as details on how to use the Media Player to listen to your fresh tunes.

GTA Online antennas | GTA Online Solomon movie props | GTA Online serial killer | GTA Online peyote plants | GTA Online signal jammers | GTA Online action figures | GTA Online playing cards | GTA Online casino cars | GTA Online Lucky Wheel glitch | GTA Online Prime Gaming benefits | GTA 6

GTA Online media sticks locations

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

There are four GTA Online media sticks to find in total, and their locations are tied to specific properties around San Andreas. The Casino and LS Car Meet are always in the same place, but the site of your Arcade and Nightclub will depend entirely on which of the available properties you purchased for those enterprises. If you don't already own an Arcade or Nightclub then it's possible that you may be able to collect the GTA Online media sticks located inside them by visiting someone else's property, but if that doesn't work then unfortunately you'll need to invest in your own business.

We've got the specific GTA Online media sticks locations below, which can be collected in any order, and these are the CircoLoco Records EPs you'll unlock:

Casino Roof Terrace – Blue EP

– Blue EP Arcade Bar – Green EP

– Green EP Nightclub Office Desk – Violet EP

– Violet EP LS Car Meet Mod Shop – Black EP

– Black EP Collect all four GTA Online media sticks – CLR Launch Party (Seth Troxler)

GTA Online media sticks location - Casino Roof Terrace

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Take the lift to the Roof Terrace level from the Casino lobby or use the Roof Terrace door from your Penthouse, then check on one of the tables by the hot tubs close to the lift to find one of the GTA Online media sticks. If you take the lift to the Roof level with the helipad instead, then you'll need to climb down the ladder to reach the lower Roof Terrace level.

GTA Online media sticks location - Arcade Bar

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Enter your Arcade property, then visit to the bar and look on the counter next to a couple of empty glasses for another of the GTA Online media sticks.

GTA Online media sticks location - Nightclub Office Desk

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Head to your Nightclub property, then make your way up to the private office and check on the main desk for another one of the GTA Online media sticks.

GTA Online media sticks location - LS Car Meet Mod Shop

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Take a walk to the Mod Shop area at the far end of the LS Car Meet, then look on top of the red tool trolley for the last of the GTA Online media sticks.

How to use the GTA Online Media Player

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

As soon as you start finding media sticks, you can use them with the new GTA Online Media Player function found in vehicles alongside the radio stations. First, open the Interaction Menu and select Inventory, then highlight Media Player and move left or right to cycle through the available mixes you've unlocked. Once you've made your decision, open the radio station wheel then select Media Player (the play button icon to the left of the radio off option) and you can start listening to your mix of choice.

GTA Online patch notes | How to play GTA Online | GTA Online beginners guide | How to make money fast in GTA Online | How to level up fast in GTA Online | GTA Online fastest cars | GTA Online fastest bikes | GTA Online best weapons | GTA Online best paying missions | GTA Online Shark Card

You can also check out the best GTA 5 Cheats in the video below: