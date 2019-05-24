How to get the Double-Action Revolver in GTA Online and Red Dead Redemption 2

In a crossover event to promote Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar introduced a GTA Online treasure hunt to find the Double-Action Revolver. After solving the clues and tracking down this new weapon, players can unlock it for use it in GTA Online. But that's not all - if you then complete the follow up challenge with it, you'll earn a cool GTA$250,000 as well as a variation of the golden gun to use in Red Dead Redemption 2. If you want to know how to get the Double-Action Revolver in GTA Online, you'll need to go on a treasure hunt, and we'll show you how to solve it.

GTA 5 Cheats | GTA Online patch notes | How to play GTA Online | GTA Online beginners guide | How to make money fast in GTA Online | How to level up fast in GTA Online | GTA Online fastest cars | GTA Online fastest bikes | GTA Online best weapons | GTA Online casino | GTA Online Shark Card

How to get the Double-Action Revolver in GTA Online

First, fire up GTA Online and enter a freeroam lobby. Now wait for an email to come through on your phone (you’ll also get an on-screen prompt telling you about the GTA Online treasure hunt when you get the email). The email will contain a picture from a location somewhere in Los Santos. All you need to do is figure out where that is.

Thankfully, Rockstar isn't being totally mean and will actually circle the area on the mini-map, letting you know where to start hunting. Head to the area marked on the map and start walking around until you can match the picture in your email with what you can see on-screen. The clue should then be right next to you. You’re looking for a piece of paper like this one so try spinning the camera around if you can’t see it right away.

Once you’ve found it, just press right on the d-pad when prompted to investigate.

On to clues number two, three, and four

After finding the first clue you’ll activate the ‘treasure hunt’ indicated by a message on-screen. Surprise, surprise, you're not done yet. There will now be three yellow question marks on the map to investigate. Simply head over to each one and find the clue in the marked location.

Once you have all three, you’ll get a final message saying the last part of the puzzle has been revealed. This is also marked on the map so head over and you’ll find the Double-Action Revolver inside the chest at the final location.

Once you have it you can use it to get 50 headshots for a cool GTA$250,000 reward, and you’ll also get an exclusive variation of the revolver to use in Red Dead Redemption 2 - bonus!

You can get the 50 headshots on NPCs as well as other players, so it shouldn't take too long to rack them up. You'll get an on-screen notification every 10 headshots, and if you want to check your progress you can also go through the Pause menu > Stats > Weapons > Double-Action Revolver on the final page to see your exact headshot count.

With 50 headshots completed, you'll see a GTA$250,000 deposit go direct to your Maze-Bank account, and your exclusive weapon will be available via your Social Club account when you load up Red Dead Redemption 2. Congrats!

GTA Online peyote plants | GTA Online action figures | GTA Online playing cards | GTA Online casino chips | GTA Online casino cars | GTA Online casino Penthouse | How to host Casino Missions in GTA Online | Secret GTA Online Casino Missions | GTA Online Lucky Wheel glitch | GTA Online Inside Track glitch | GTA Online Twitch Prime rewards

Looking for more free loot? Then here's how to get the Stone Hatchet in GTA Online and Red Dead Redemption 2.