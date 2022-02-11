GTA Online co-op mode starring Franklin and Lamar is now available for all players

GTA Online now lets you play its special series of co-op missions starring Franklin and Lamar, featuring ample callbacks to their shenanigans back in story mode.

The Short Trips missions were formerly only accessible to players who had finished all of the missions in The Contract, which is no small task (to say nothing of the prerequisites, which include dropping at least GTA$2 million on a building for your new business). But as of today, all you need to do is head to the Jobs Menu and select Short Trips to start playing with a co-op partner. You'll even receive double GTA$ and RP rewards for playing through February 16.

Playing the missions means temporarily leaving your custom GTA Online protagonist behind, so you can pick up the role of either Franklin or Lamar instead. They're quite a bit more talkative than the GTA Online protagonist, and as they embark on the trio of missions you'll get to hear more about how their lives have gone since they got caught up with that dysfunctional yet highly ambitious heist crew back in 2013.

In other words, Short Trips is likely the closest thing we'll ever get to an expansion for GTA 5 story mode. It's not quite what we were expecting when Rockstar announced GTA 5 single-player DLC way back in December 2013, but it's still good to have – especially now that all players can jump right in.

