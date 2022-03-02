Gran Turismo 7 pre-orders are currently 15% off at Currys

Gran Turismo 7 is speeding towards us, but you've still got time to secure an early saving on the racing legend. Currys is offering 15% off its Gran Turismo 7 pre-orders on both PS5 and PS4 right now, bringing the £69.99 current-gen edition down to just £59.49 with promo code 'RACE'.

If you're playing on PS4, you can still get in on this offer - the previous generation version is also available for 15% off, bringing the £59.99 RRP down to £50.99. However, it's worth noting that Gran Turismo 7 doesn't offer a free upgrade for PS5, so you won't be able to navigate around those slightly higher PS5 prices by copping a cheaper disk this time. Should you upgrade your console in the future, though, you can scale up further down the line for an additional £10.

Gran Turismo 7 pre-orders will ship on launch day, March 4, so there are only a couple of days left to secure your discount. We rarely see too many savings on big releases like this once they're out in the wild, so this may be the best price you'll find for a little while. If you're going all out, though, we'd also recommend checking in on the best racing wheels for Gran Turismo 7 and all the best steering wheels available on the market right now.

Today's best Gran Turismo 7 pre-order deals

Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) | £69.99 £59.49 at Currys

Save £10 - Use promo code 'RACE' at checkout to save 15% on the upcoming Gran Turismo 7. That leaves us with an excellent £59.49 sales price on Friday's release, perfect for clocking some early savings on a heavy hitter.



Gran Turismo 7 (PS4) | £59.99 £50.99 at Currys

Save £9 - If you're getting into gear on the previous generation console, you can also save 15% on GT7 with promo code 'RACE' at Currys. That leaves us with a £50.99 final cost - excellent for any last-minute pre-orders.



