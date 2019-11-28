Grab a Neon Switch with Pokemon Sword, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe AND save £60!

There's a few angles to this deal? Want a Switch? save £60. Want Pokemon Sword? Save £60. Want a Nintendo Switch, Pokemon Sword and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe? Save £60. You can see the theme here. It's a nice little bundle on a console and two of Nintendo's best games, with some decent money off.

And, just as little cherry on top it's a newer model Neon controller Switch, with an improved battery. All for £299 - that's the console and two fifty quid games for barely £20 more than the Switch alone.

