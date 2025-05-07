For $10 less than Mario Kart World, you can buy this portable monitor for your Switch 2 and race your pals in the garden

The Switch 2 is exactly the sort of handheld that could hinder my social life over the summer. Yes, I'll be able to take it outside and actually enjoy the limited sunshine Scotland has to offer, but the prospect of playing Mario Kart World instead of paying attention to anyone at barbecues and get-togethers is all too enticing. Therefore, I've decided the only thing for it is to pick up a cheap portable monitor and get everyone else in on the action.

Luckily, there's a portable gaming monitor for $69.99 at Amazon right now that'll pair nicely with my Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order. KYY isn't a well-known brand by any means, but I've been testing this cheap mobile screen with Ninty's original handheld lately, and it packs an excellent value punch for $10 less than Mario Kart World.

KYY 15.6-inch Portable Monitor | $129.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Save $69.99 - This affordable portable screen likes to dip to under $70 at the start of each month, so you shouldn't really ever be paying $130 for it. But, the 46% off deal is still pretty swish considering you're getting a lightweight 1080p display with full USB-C connectivity for less than a new Switch 2 game. Buy it if: ✅ You want a bigger screen for Switch 2

✅ You need something super portable

✅ You aren't fussed about fancy features Don't buy it if: ❌ You absolutely need a built-in battery

❌ You'd prefer something much larger



UK: £119.99 £95.97 at Amazon

Look, I know that plenty of things are cheaper than new Switch 2 games since some come in at a staggering $80. But that price tag helps put things into perspective when it comes to other handy bits of tech. For example, you could grab Donkey Kong Bananza alongside your Mario Kart World bundle, or you could instead pick up a 15.6-inch portable monitor for the same price and put it to good use over the summer.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

I'm itching to play DK's latest outing, too, don't get me wrong. It's just that I think you'll get more out of investing in a setup that'll help you still spend some time with the Switch 2 while embracing summer nights hanging out with pals. The KYY screen itself has built-in speakers, respectable brightness, and easy USB-C connectivity for hooking gaming handhelds up with a single cable, and it can even run off a power bank to cut the cord even further.

KYY's portable monitor is admittedly cheap and cheerful, so you're not getting lofty refresh rates or capabilities beyond 1080p, I'd say that makes it a perfect fit for casual players and even the likes of the Steam Deck OLED, since pushing higher frame rates is less likely. However, if you are looking for something with more bite and have more funds to throw at a mobile screen, you could stretch out to the ridiculously large Uperfect Umax 24 and gain travel-friendly 1440p 165Hz abilities.

Why would you want to do that? Well, you'll end up with a refresh rate that'll better suit playing Metroid Prime 4 in 120Hz mode, which helps the Umax 24 serve as more than a Mario Kart portal. Plus, if you're not fussed about bringing a screen with you in a backpack, Uperfect's monster display will feel more like a travel gaming TV for your Switch 2, albeit one that isn't 4K.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

That alternative idea aside, I think most players have a lot to gain from the KYY Portable Monitor for under $70. It's going to be ridiculously versatile as a gaming screen, and its full USB-C support means it'll hook up to plenty of other devices like laptops and handhelds. I'm mainly hyped to pair it with my yet-to-arrive Switch 2, though, and I'm absolutely going to be that annoying friend who whips out a whole setup at gatherings this summer.

Already got Valve's handheld? Swing by the best Steam Deck accessories and best Steam Deck dock for handy add-ons. Alternatively, take a peek at the best gaming monitor options if you need a desktop screen.