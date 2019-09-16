Cheapest Google Chromecast deals and prices

Google Chromecast deals are a hot commodity. To begin with, they're able to turn your television into a Smart TV for a fraction of the cost. That means you can stream content from your smartphone, laptop, or tablet straight to the TV. In other words, Chromecast lets you watch Netflix and beyond on the big screen even if your TV is older and/or doesn't have app functionality. And that's not all Chromecasts can do. They'll be especially handy if you plan to try Google Stadia when it launches later this year.

No matter what you want to do with it, you'll need to decide which version of Chromecast you want when looking for the best Google Chromecast deals. There are currently two to choose from: an affordable base model (currently known as the Chromecast 3) or the Ultra version. Both allow you to stream to your TV, but only the Ultra works in super-sharp 4K resolution. What's more, a Chromecast Ultra is the only way of playing Google Stadia on your TV at launch. That makes it the one to go for if at all possible.

To get you the best possible prices, we've squirreled out as many Google Chromecast deals, bargains, and discounts as possible. You'll find these below. This page is also updated on a regular basis, so come back every now and then if nothing takes your fancy (particularly when Christmas deals arrive). Just don't expect Chromecasts to pop up on Amazon. Due to a well-publicised fallout out between Google and Amazon, the latter is unlikely to stock any right now.

Google Chromecast Ultra deals

If you're looking to future-proof yourself and stream 4K content, you need the Chromecast Ultra. This allows you to pass 4K video and audio to your TV from whatever device you want, and it's the device Google demoed Stadia on during the live reveal at GDC. While Google also boasted it'd eventually be offering 8K streaming, don't expect that for years to come. As such, the Ultra will serve you well through this generation of games and the next.

Google Chromecast 3 deals

If you're looking for the standard Google Chromecast model, this one will do the job at the lowest price. While it's not a huge upgrade on the older Chromecast 2, the third-gen model does load and prep video content a little quicker. The only downside is that the Chromecast 3 doesn't play in 4K resolution and won't work for Stadia at launch.