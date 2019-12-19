All Gigantamax Pokemon in Pokemon Sword and Shield

Gigantamax Pokemon are a new concept to Pokemon Sword and Shield, and they're a step above the usual Dynamax Pokemon which can be done by nearly all of the pocket monsters in the Pokemon Sword and Shield Pokedex. The Pokemon Sword and Shield Gigantamax Pokemon forms are more than just enlarged versions of the standard beast; instead, it's like a temporary evolution that sees their appearance change along with their size. Here are all of the Gigantamax Pokemon in Pokemon Sword and Shield, from Snorlax to Sandaconda.
How to Gigantamax Pokemon
In order to utilise a Pokemon's Gigantamax form in battle, you need to first make sure the Pokemon you have can actually Gigantamax. For example, a Meowth caught in the wild won't be able to Gigantamax; you need a special version of Meowth with the Gigantamax ability.
To check whether a Pokemon you've got has the ability to Gigantamax, check their summary. If they are able to Gigantamax – to the left of the Pokemon name and right of the ball icon they're housed in – you'll see a red icon. If a Pokemon doesn't have this, it can only Dynamax, not Gigantamax.
Below, we've got the full list of Gigantamax Pokemon in Pokemon Sword and Shield, along with how to obtain each one. Most are captured via Max Raid Battles from Raid Dens in the Pokemon Sword and Shield Wild Area, but you can also receive some as gifts.
Gigantamax Pokemon forms list
Charizard
How to get: Receive from Leon in Hop's house after becoming champion (see the how to get Charmander in Pokemon Sword and Shield guide for more) or defeat it in a Max Raid Battle in a Lake of Outrage raid den.
Butterfree
How to get: Max Raid Battle - Rolling Fields
Pikachu
How to get: Gift from NPC at Meetup Spot if you've played Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu
Meowth
How to get: Mystery Gift (Internet) for early purchases
Machamp
How to get: Max Raid Battle - Stony Wilderness (Pokemon Sword exclusive)
Gengar
How to get: Max Raid Battle - Stony Wilderness (Pokemon Shield only)
Kingler
How to get: Max Raid Battle - West Lake Axewell and South Lake Miloch
Lapras
How to get: Max Raid Battle - Giant's Seat (Pokemon Shield only)
Eevee
How to get: Gift from NPC at Meetup Spot if you've played Pokemon Let's Go Eevee
Snorlax
How to get: Max Raid Battles between December 4 to early January 2020
Garbodor
How to get: Max Raid Battle - East Lake Axewell
Corviknight
How to get: Max Raid Battle - Giant's Cap
Orbeetle
How to get: Max Raid Battle - Bridge Field and Dappled Grove
Drednaw
How to get: Max Raid Battle - Giant's Cap
Coalossal
How to get: Max Raid Battle - Giant's Seat (Pokemon Sword only)
Flapple
How to get: Max Raid Battle - Dappled Grove (Pokemon Sword only)
Appletun
How to get: Max Raid Battle - Dappled Grove (Pokemon Shield only)
Sandaconda
How to get: Max Raid Battle - Dusty Bowl
Centiskorch
How to get: Max Raid Battle - Stony Wilderness
Hatterene
How to get: Max Raid Battle - Bridge Field
Grimmsnarl
How to get: Max Raid Battle - Dusty Bowl
Alcremie
How to get: Max Raid Battle - Bridge Field
Copperajah
How to get: Max Raid Battle - Stony Wilderness
Duraludon
How to get: Max Raid Battle - Giant's Seat