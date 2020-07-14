The Mandalorian’s Giancarlo Esposito says the MCU is on his “wish list”

Giancarlo Esposito has been collecting huge roles like they are Pokemon cards – and now, following starring roles in Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, and The Mandalorian, the actor has his eyes set on the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight , he shared that he wants "to work with those guys, I put it out there all the time.” Esposito’s face is often attached to fan castings of Marvel movies, ranging from Magneto to Doctor Doom. “I haven’t created any of those rumours but I worked years ago with Louis D’Esposito, who is one of the guys at Marvel.”

The actor continued, “What they do is fantastic. I want to do something enduring with them… I think the Marvel world would be likely the next step for me… I have my wish list still and I’ll still look to do that.”

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Esposito is now branching into motion-capture, playing the villain in upcoming video game Far Cry 6. The actor plays the suave, cigar-smoking Anton in the new instalment and has said he’s “honoured” to be a part of the franchise. See Esposito in glorious CGI form in Far Cry 6 February 18, 2021 on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Elsewhere in Marvel news, the studio has chosen to largely skip this year’s San Diego Comic-Con , which will take place online due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Three panels are definitely happening: Marvel’s 616 documentary series on Disney Plus, Marvel HQ, and Marvel Comics, though it looks like our favourite onscreen heroes will be absent from the event.