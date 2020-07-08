Marvel Studios will be missing from San Diego Comic-Con @ Home, according to report

San Diego Comic-Con is every comic-book and movie fans' Mecca. Every year, there's new and exciting exclusive material that debuts at the event. Yet, due to the ongoing pandemic, this year's event will take place online, and will feature a couple less panels to get excited about.

First off, DC announced their own online-only event, Fandome, which will see new teases for The Batman, Zack Snyder's Justice League, and James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. Now, Deadline reports that Marvel Studios will be "sitting on the sidelines" for Comic-Con @ Home.

This seems to be backed up by Marvel's own website. While they could add more Marvel content to Comic-Con @ Home, the comic book producers have so far revealed three panels that are definitely happening: Marvel's 616 on Disney Plus, a documentary series about the origins of some of our favourite superheroes; Marvel HQ, which will feature "comic-book read-alongs" and all sorts of other goodness; and Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing, focussing on the future of the comic books.

This could all change, but all indicators point to Marvel's MCU heroes being absent from the event. However, don't let that dull your excitement – there will be over 300 panels at San Diego Comic-Con @ Home, including ones on The Walking Dead, new Marvel TV show (but unrelated to MCU) Helstrom, The Simpsons, a Constantine reunion with Keanu Reeves, and much more.

The virtual event will take place between July 23 and July 26. Stick with GamesRadar+ for all the best coverage from the event.