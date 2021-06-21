Save 50% on one of the best gaming mice with this Logitech G502 HERO deal for Prime Day

The Logitech G502 HERO is now half-price thanks to this week's Prime Day deals, bringing the overall cost of what is a very highly-rated gaming mouse down to just $37.99 (that's a drop of $40, FYI). If you're based in the UK, the discount is even better - the black and white version of the mouse is now £34.99 instead of £80.

Besides being one of the best cheap gaming mouse deals under $50, the Logitech G502 consistently ranks for internet best lists all over the place. In fact, its wireless sibling - the otherwise-identical Logitech G502 Lightspeed - occupies one of the top spots on our best gaming mouse guide.

With an extremely responsive sensor of up to 25,600 DPI, 11 programmable buttons, and adjustable weights for an experience you can tweak to taste, this is an easy recommendation. Frankly, it doesn't get much better than this if you want an excellent mouse for your PC gaming setup.

Sure, it's not wireless like its G502 Lightspeed sibling (which is arguably the best wireless gaming mouse, because it's clearly a chronic over-achiever), but that keeps the cost down. Plus, you're still getting the same great tech. That's a win-win in our books.

Naturally, it's not the only offer worth checking out this Prime Day. There are more than a few great Prime Day laptop deals on sale right now, so take a look at our guide if you're in need of a new machine for gaming or work.

Logitech G502 HERO deal

Logitech G502 HERO | $80 $37.99 at Amazon

UK deal: £80 £34.99 at Amazon

The G502 stubbornly refuses to budge from the internet's 'best mice' lists, and there's a good reason for that. Besides being fitted with all the customisable buttons you could need, it's packing a ridiculous 25,600 max DPI sensitivity and adjustable weights.

