Get a free Xbox One X with our favourite gaming phone, the Honor 20 Pro

For those who are nearing the end of their mobile contract or are in the market for a new phone, here's a tempting deal for you: you can treat yourself to the Honor 20 Pro - our pick for best gaming phone - and get a free Xbox One X for £53 a month via MobilePhonesDirect.co.uk (after cashback). Meanwhile, an Apple iPhone 7 deal with a free Xbox One X is just £48.50 per month (after cashback) on a 24-month contract. Both use o2, have unlimited texts and calls, and offer at least 90GB of monthly data each. Because the Xbox One X console normally goes for £350-£400, this is also a cheap way into gaming or a handy Christmas gift for someone else.

Either way, you won't be disappointed with the Honor 20 Pro or iPhone 7. You can see our Honor 20 Pro review here, but the short version is that we praised its superb camera options, excellent battery life, and notable tech that make it a gaming powerhouse. Although it's technically £59 before cashback, you're getting £144 spread over months 6, 9, 12, 15, and 18 of your contract. Similarly, the iPhone deal would come in at £59 but is reduced thanks to that £252 cashback scheme. This then gets you a device that has "faster performance, [an] entirely new camera system and the brightest, most colourful iPhone display" for less. Although it's not as brand spanking new as the latest Apple phones, it is still more than competent and if you're comfortable not being right on the crest of flagship mobile phones in order to get the most out of a contract, then it'll serve you well - and get you a free Xbox One X.

No matter which phone you go for, these are comfortably some of the top Xbox One X deals we've seen recently. And it's a system you'll want to get your hands on; with high-end technology and faster loading, Microsoft likes to point out that this is "the world's most powerful console".

Cheap phone deal

This is simply the latest in a parade of bargains we're likely to get before we reach November's Black Friday game deals . Keep an eye on our hub to make sure you don't miss any offers!