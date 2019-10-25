Get a free Call of Duty PS4 bundle with these smashing Sony mobile deals

Ding ding, very good cheap mobile deal alert! On this day, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare release day, you can celebrate it in true style and get a mega phone deal with a huge Call of Duty-shaped bonus. Over at Carphone Warehouse, you can get a FREE Call of Duty: Modern Warfare PS4 bundle (the 500GB console plus the game) with any of a bunch of mobile contracts with one of four Xperia phones.

The deal is good to go on a few mobile plans for the following phones: the Sony Xperia 5 (from £49 a month); the Xperia 10 from £67 a month; the Xperia 1 from £24.99 a month; and the Xperia L3 also from £24.99 a month. Although there are a few deals going this time of year (like this offer where you get a free Nintendo Switch with a Samsung Galaxy A40), if you're on the lookout for a new phone deal and want to make the most of your next contract, these are worthy of your consideration. A whole range of data packages are on offer too across the board, from a slender 1GB to the massive unlimited allowances.

All of the phones have Sony's stamp of quality on them, and while some might be closer to being the best gaming phone than others, these would all be perfect for everyday use - this makes the less-dear Xperia 1 and Xperia L3 offerings much more attractive. The PS4 bundle also has a retail value of 250 quid so you know you're saving money, plus having the option to spread it over monthly payments, in conjunction with a mobile deal or upgrade you're likely to need anyway, makes these some of the best cheap PS4 bundle deals we've seen.

In terms of Sony's console, and given that we now have confirmation of PS5, it's safe (ish) to say that next month's PS4 Black Friday deals will bring some price reductions across the board. However, it might not drop to free-with-your-next-phone levels, so give these bundles some serious thought.

Still, if you fancy waiting or aren't due a phone upgrade yet, then it is worth seeing how Sony's machine and games will stack up during the Black Friday game deals generally.