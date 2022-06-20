Get 40% off the official Elden Ring strategy guide books

If you're having trouble with the latest From Software game, you might be interested to know that you can currently get $20 off the upcoming Elden Ring strategy and lore books. Available for pre-order now ahead of their July 29 release, both volumes are enjoying a very healthy 40% discount at Amazon. As an example, Vol 1: The Lands Between is now $29.99 (opens in new tab) instead of almost $50. Meanwhile, Vol 2: Shards of the Shattering is also at a greatly-reduced $29.99 (opens in new tab).

Even though we'd obviously direct you toward our own Elden Ring guide first when it comes to strategy (the GamesRadar+ guides team has an exhaustive list of hints and tips ready to go), these Elden Ring books also include background, a bestiary, and an exclusive interview with the game's creator, Hidetaka Miyazaki. Thanks to a snazzy hardcover, they should look pretty great on your shelf as well. Suffice to say, these strategy books would make good gifts for gamers.

Just remember, these tomes won't be arriving on your doorstep or joining the rest of the Elden Ring merchandise until next month - July 29, to be more specific. And because this is both books' lowest price since being announced, there probably won't be a better opportunity to secure your copy.

(opens in new tab) Vol. 1: The Lands Between | $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 40% - This first instalment of the Elden Ring strategy series contains a deep dive on every location in the game, all its NPCs, explanations for optimising play, and a dedicated lore section.



(opens in new tab) Vol. 2: Shards of the Shattering | $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 40% - The second part of this two-book series provides an in-depth combat primer, a full bestiary, info on every item in the game, and an exclusive interview with the director of Elden Ring, Hidetaka Miyazaki.



