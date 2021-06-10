Genshin Impact Midsummer Island Adventure Act 2 Waverider speed challenge

The Midsummer Island Adventure Act 2 challenge in Genshin Impact 1.6 asks you to sail your Waverider boat through the dangerous waters of the Golden Apple Archipelago in Dodoland. This time, the Midsummer Island challenge will test your navigation skills and speediness in a series of timed trials. As racing the Waverider is harder than it looks, here are some tips!

Midsummer Island Adventure Act 2 Rewards

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Completing the Midsummer Island Act 2 challenge will reward you with Primogems, talent level-up material, Hero’s Wit (character level-up material), and Mora. The exact amount of rewards depends on your Midsummer Whirlpool challenge score. The final score is based on your speed and the number of Wavesplitter Insignias you manage to collect, so be sure to focus on both.

Midsummer Island Adventure Act 2: Whirlpool off to Starboard... Full Speed Ahead!

(Image credit: miHoYo)

The Midsummer Island Challenge 2 in Genshin Impact 1.6 is similar to the timed gliding challenges in Teyvat. Go to the red mechanisms to start the challenge (see the logo on your mini map). The trial route will automatically pop up, so be ready to sail through the water rings as soon as you see them!

The Hydro rings works the same way as Anemo rings. Sailing through them will give you a speed boost. Try not to miss any of the golden coins though; these are the Wavesplitter Insignias. Collecting all of them will boost your final score (and the number of rewards you get) significantly!

Midsummer Island Adventure Act 2 tips

(Image credit: miHoYo)

The Midsummer Island Act 2 challenge will begin as soon as you get near the red starting mechanism. Make sure you’re ready to start racing with your Waverider right away! It’s therefore wise to make sure you have full stamina before starting the challenge. Only push the sprint button after the timer starts. Besides the seaborne course, the Whirlpool speed challenge has some airborne parts. During such an ‘Airborne Course’, you have to leave the Waverider by gliding upwards and flying through the Anemo rings. There’ll be Wavesplitter Insignias to collect here, too. The Wavesplitter Insignias are important. Just going for speed and missing the Insignias will result in a low score. It’s often better to slow down a bit than to miss a Wavesplitter Insignia.

And that’s everything you need to know about the Midsummer Island Adventure Act 2 Whirlpool challenge. Let’s show the Dodo-King the meaning of speed!

Genshin Impact Conch locations | Genshin Impact tips | Genshin Impact Anemoculus | Genshin Impact wishes and codes | Best Genshin Impact characters | Genshin Impact Dragonspine Stone Tablets | Genshin Impact Lost in the Snow | Genshin Impact Frostbearing Tree and Crimson Agate | How to reroll in Genshin Impact | The best Genshin Impact Eula build | Where to find all Genshin Impact wood types | Genshin Impact Serenitea Pot blueprints | Genshin Impact Windsong Lyre | Genshin Impact Hangout Events | Genshin impact Dainsleif Bough Keeper answers