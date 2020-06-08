Future Games Show: Everything you need to know

This Saturday, June 13 at 2PM PDT / 7PM EDT / 10PM BST, GamesRadar+ will be proudly debuting the Future Games Show, our first-ever digital showcase event set during the former E3 2020 week. The Future Games Show will feature 40+ games on console, PC, and mobile, with partners including Square Enix, Team 17, Curve Digital, Polyamorous Games, and more.

You might recognise our Future Games Show hosts - the fabulous Nolan North and Emily Rose of Uncharted series fame - who’ll be helming our broadcast on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, and the GamesRadar+ homepage. Want to know more? We’ve got a full breakdown of when and how to watch the Future Games Show below, plus details on what to expect.

What is the Future Games Show?

GamesRadar Presents: Future Games Show is our premier digital showcase event set during the former E3 week, which will show off the most exciting - and interesting - games of 2020 and beyond. The Future Games Show - as the title suggests - will also focus on what we can expect from the future of gaming, and will include an editorial investigation into the ways next-generation hardware - the PS5 and Xbox Series X - will change how we play, with contributions from leading developers and software experts.

"With no E3 this year we want to make sure we still bring gaming fans all the latest news from what is shaping up to be a fantastic year in games," says Daniel Dawkins, Content Director Games, and Film at GamesRadar+. "The show is packed full of exclusive world premieres, new trailers, developer interviews and deep-dives from studios big and small. We’re thrilled to be taking a closer look at what the next generation of gaming means for the way we play, exploring everything from machine learning to NPC intelligence - and how technology will transform the games of tomorrow."

The Future Games Show 2020 will be broadcast on Saturday, June 13 at 2PM PDT / 7PM EDT / 10PM BST. You’ll be able to watch live on gamesradar.com, Twitch , YouTube , and Facebook . If you’re keen to check out the show, and would appreciate a reminder nearer the time, then follow this Future Games Show event reminder link. If you’re signed in to your Google account, you can just tap ‘Set Reminder’ for a little nudge nearer our broadcast date on Saturday, June 13.

The Future Games Shows will appear on the Twitch homepage and takes place directly after our sister site PC Gamer debuts the PC Gaming Show 2020. The Future Games Show was originally scheduled for Saturday, June 6, but we decided to delay the broadcast so that more important voices could be heard in support of Black Lives Matter.

Future Game Show hosts

That’s right, the Future Games Show hosts are none other than the daredevil stars of the Uncharted series, Nolan North and Emily Rose aka Nathan Drake and Elena Fisher. The Hollywood stars will join us from their homes to host our showcase of the most exciting upcoming games with some of the quickfire dialogue that Uncharted fans have come to know and love (and groan about). As a little insight into our recording session, Emily encouraged Nolan to dust down his face for the camera using a slipper, and gently tease Nathan Drake’s VO artists for appearing in every game ever - plus voicing Blaze from Blaze and the Monster Machines (shout out to gaming mums and dads).

So much fun to work alongside @EmilyroseLA again! Quarantine-style!! https://t.co/THXsxR8mjHJune 1, 2020

Emily Rose says: "I am really excited to be hosting the Future Games Show with my dear friend Nolan. We always have so much fun together and getting to announce all of the amazing video games coming out in 2020 is icing on the cake. Join us Saturday for a sneak peak, it will be a blast!"

Nolan North says: "Such an honor to host the Future Games Show with my dear friend Emily Rose. Quarantine may be Nate and Elena’s current adventure, but that doesn’t mean we can’t be inspired and uplifted by the creativity and imagination of games creators from across the globe. So join us this Saturday as we unveil some of the most eye-catching titles from 2020 and beyond."

Future Games Show games and partners

The Future Games Show will feature a mix of exclusives, deep-dives, developer interviews, and roundtables, from publishers and studios such as Square Enix, Team 17, tinyBuild, Deep Silver, Curve Digital, Merge Games, Red Thread Games, Walkabout Games, Raw Fury, Hi-Rez Studios and Devolver Digital. We can’t say too much, but you can expect at least seven world premieres of new games set to launch on console and PC in 2020 and beyond.

The Future Games Show will showcase over 40 new games in total, giving a tantalizing peek at the AAA and indie hits of the future. The show also includes spotlights by industry experts and leading developers looking ahead at the future of gaming and focusing on key areas such as storytelling, audio, game worlds, and how we play.