Fortnite Vending Machine locations: Where to find them and how to claim vending machines

They've seen a number of changes since they were first introduced, but Fortnite Vending Machines are still a big fixture in the game and provide a handy source of quality weapons and items. You'll know one is nearby when you hear their mechanical clunking sounds as they cycle through the different options available, but you'll need to make sure you get to them before other Fortnite players as each one only has a single use per match before they're out of action. You may also be looking for these appliances to complete one of the Fortnite Blockbuster challenges for Week 5, so read on and we'll explain all you need to know about Fortnite Vending Machines.

Fortnite Vending Machine locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If you're asking where you can find Fortnite Vending Machines, then the above map will hopefully help you out. It should be noted that the Fortnite Vending Machine locations marked are all possible spawn points, so you won't always find one there every match. Also, they are single use so if another player collects the weapon or item from them first then you won't be able to claim them yourself. As you can see, there's plenty of places they can appear, so it shouldn't take too much searching for you to find a Fortnite Vending Machine.

How do you use Fortnite Vending Machines

(Image credit: Epic Games)

When they first launched, you needed to trade a large amount of building materials in order to 'purchase' weapons and items from Fortnite Vending Machines. Thankfully that system has been completely changed now, and all you need to do is interact with them so you can claim what's on display. The colour of the Fortnite Vending Machine indicates the rarity of the weapons and items it will dispense, and you can either wait for it to cycle through the three offerings it has available or hit it with your pickaxe to move on to the next one manually. Interact with the Fortnite Vending Machine to claim to weapon or item shown on the front, and off you go.

