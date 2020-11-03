Fortnite Throwback Axe pickaxe: How to get the free classic default pickaxe, and the OG default skins

As the battle royale prepares to move on to the next generation, Epic is making the original Fortnite Throwback Axe pickaxe available, so players can use this harvesting tool to collect mats like it's Chapter 1 again. This is all tied into the Fortnite next-gen upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X, which will bring an increased resolution and frame rate along with faster loading times and more dynamic physics, but Epic also want to reward players for their loyalty by going back to the roots of Fortnite and bringing back some OG items.

Along with the Fortnite Throwback Axe pickaxe, it looks like some Fortnite original default skins could be making a comeback as well, completing the retro revival to contrast with all the next-gen improvements. If you want to know how to claim these old school items, we've got all the information you need.

How to get the Fortnite Throwback Axe pickaxe

The Fortnite Throwback Axe pickaxe will be available for free to all Fortnite players on all supported platforms – so that's PC, PS5, Xbox Series X and S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Android devices... sorry, iOS users. You can collect it from November 4, and it's available right through to January 15, 2021, which means you've got plenty of time to add it to your locker.

To get the Fortnite Throwback Axe pickaxe, you can either claim it through the in-game Item Shop, or Sony users can pick it up through the PlayStation Store. Although it's available through those stores, the price will be set to free so you won't have to spend any actual money to complete your 'purchase' and put this harvesting tool in your collection.

How to get the Fortnite original default skins

Although they haven't been 'officially' confirmed yet, it looks like the Fortnite original default skins from Chapter 1 could also be making a return. As you can see above, a Twitter user responded to the news of the Throwback Axe with hopes that one day the "Chapter 1 defaults" would return, to which the official Fortnite game account simply replied "Soon" with the side-eye emoji. Watch this space for news on the return of the Fortnite original default skins, though we expect these will be added to the in-game Item Shop for purchase rather than a free giveaway like the Throwback Axe.

