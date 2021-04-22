Fortnite Safes locations - where to find safes and stock up on bars

Fortnite safes are small caches of loot, which spawn randomly across certain set locations on the island. Thankfully if you find one of these secure cabinets then you don't have to do any sort of specialist 'cracking' to open them up, and your reward for accessing them is a nice stack of Fortnite gold bars to add to your total. In addition to this, you also need to open several safes to complete one of the Fortnite Week 6 quests, which makes finding these stashes of riches doubly rewarding in Fortnite. If you're ready to get rich quick, then we've got the lowdown on where to find Fortnite safes.

Fortnite Safes locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

We've marked all of the Fortnite safes locations that have been spotted so far on the map above, though you should bear in mind that they are not guaranteed to spawn there in every match, so don't be too surprised if you head to an area and can't find what you're looking for. There are clusters of possible spawns in places such as Holly Hedges, Sweaty Sands, Craggy Cliffs, and Dirty Docks, so if you're targeting Fortnite safes then those would be good places to aim for.

Unlike chests, Fortnite safes don't make any sort of noise alerting you to their presence, so you'll need to seek them out once you arrive in their area. They are usually found in shops, restaurants, offices, or bedrooms though, which may help you narrow down your search range. Once you've found one of the Fortnite safes, just follow the Search interaction prompt and wait a couple of seconds, then a pile of bars will be added to your balance.

