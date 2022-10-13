How to open a Lock with a Key in Fortnite

By Iain Wilson
published

You can open a Lock with a Key in Fortnite at Vaults and Holo-Chests

Knowing where to open a Lock with a Key in Fortnite is information that can help you significantly during the battle royale, as beyond that secure protection you'll find high level weapons and other useful items that can turn the odds of a match in your favor. These Locks are situated on Vaults and Fortnite Holo-Chests, and while in previous seasons you could recruit another player or NPC so you could open a Vault together simply by standing in front of the scanner, it's now Keys that are needed so you can access the valuable loot stored within.

Although they are always handy to access during a game, this will be of particular interest to those working through the Fortnite quests for Week 4, as you'll not only need to open a Lock with a Key but also access one of the Fortnite Safes in the same match. Therefore you'll want to know where to find one of these elusive Keys, and then where the nearest Vault or Holo-Chest is so you can quickly open a Lock and move on to the next part of the task in Fortnite. We've got all of that information covered, so read on for everything you need to know about how to open a Lock with a Key in Fortnite.

You can open a Lock with a Key in Fortnite at one of the many Vault and Holo-Chest locations available around the island, which we've marked on the map. Note that some of the Vaults (indicated with a 2) and Holo-Chests require two Keys to open them, but as the quest just requires you to open 'a Lock' then you should still be able to use a Key on one of the Locks to complete it. You should also bear in mind that three of the more secure two Lock Vaults are situated within the moving Fortnite Flairship, Driftwood, and No Sweat Insurance landmarks, so their positions could change following future updates.

Naturally, to open a Lock in Fortnite you first need to find a Key, and this can be a little tricky as they're random spawns. Search as many chests as possible to improve your odds of discovering one, and make sure you're checking any piles of floor loot you come across. If it's mixed in with other items then it's not always obvious that you've picked up a Key, so keep an eye out for the icon on the right hand side of the screen to confirm your current Key count, as highlighted above. Once you have at least one in your possession, head to any of the Vault or Holo-Chest locations and interact with them to open a Lock with a Key in Fortnite.

