Fortnite Razor Crest location: Where to visit the Razor Crest for the Mandalorian quest

If you're looking for the Fortnite Razor Crest location, then you'll have bought the battle pass for the new season and started working through the quest that unlocks with the Mandalorian outfit. If you're not familiar with The Mandalorian and their background, then you need to know that the Razor Crest is their ship, and it's somewhere out there on the island for you to discover as the first of many Fortnite Mandalorian Beskar quests to upgrade their armour. There have been a lot of changes made to the island, so you'll be visiting new territory in Fortnite for this task, but don't worry as we're here to guide you through it and explain exactly where to find the Fortnite Razor Crest location.

Fortnite Razor Crest location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To visit the Fortnite Razor Crest location, you'll need to make your way to the east side of the scorched area created by the Zero Point, near the river to the southeast of new location Colossal Coliseum. There, you'll find the Mando's ship perched on a hill, having had a bad landing and looking somewhat worse for wear. Handily, all you need to do is land on top of the Fortnite Razor Crest, and you can tick off this first stage of the Mandalorian quest.

