Where are all the Fortnite poster locations?

Back in week 6, the Fortnite Battle Pass Challenges asked players to spray over different Carbide or Omega posters, which are plastered over the walls of the Fortnite map locations. There are over 16 of the posters dotted all over the map, smeared on walls tucked away inside buildings. But, don't worry, we've found all the Fortnite posters located in those nooks and crannies and have a guide on how to find them right here:
Fortnite Carbide and Omega Poster locations
These are all the currently know Carbide and Omega poster locations in Fortnite:
- Junk Junction
- Motel near Anarchy Acres
- Haunted House near Pleasant Park
- Loot Lake
- House on the hill near Snobby Shores
- Greasy Grove
- Tilted Towers
- Mountain near Salty Springs
- Orange Bridge near Shifty Shafts
- Warehouse near Flush Factory
- Wailing Woods/North east coast house
- Tunnel near Tomato Town
- Container Yard near Tomato Town
- Caravan Club near Lonely Lodge
- Mansion near Lonely Lodge
- Prison near Moisty Mire
And here's where to find each one:
Junk Junction Fortnite poster location
Head to the main warehouse in Junk Junction with the two shutter doors and the skylights. You'll find the Fortnite Carbide poster inside next to the bookshelves.
Motel near Anarchy Acres Fortnite poster location
Facing the meteor pierced Motel sign, you'll want to take the door on the left hand side as marked. You should be able to see the Omega Fortnite poster through the door from the outside.
Haunted House near Pleasant Park Fortnite poster location
There's an Omega Fortnite poster in this house in the forrest near Pleasent Park. It's on the wall in the main room.
Loot Lake Fortnite poster location
You'll have to head out to the house in the middle of Loot Lake if you want to spray the Omega Fortnite poster there. You'll find it inside on the wall.
House on the hill near Snobby Shores Fortnite poster location
Head to the big house on the hill near Snobby Shores and you'll find a Carbide Fortnite poster on the wall on the ground floor.
Greasy Grove Fortnite poster location
The Greasy Grove Fortnite poster is an easy find as it's on the wall around the back by the bins. It's exposed though so watch out for traps and ambushes.
Tilted Towers Fortnite poster location
There's an Omega Fortnite poster under the stairs that lead up to Tilted Towers on the South East side. Just head that way and you'll find it below them.
Mountain near Salty Springs Fortnite poster location
There's a nice open air Fortnite poster halfway up the mountain near Salty Springs. Hopefully someone else will have built a ramp to it by the time you get there to save some time.
Orange Bridge near Shifty Shafts Fortnite poster location
There's a Fortnite poster by the big orange bridge near Shifty Shafts. It's one level down by the small building.
Warehouse near Flush Factory Fortnite poster location
You'll find another Carbide Fortnite poster in the big building north east of Flush Factory that now houses a nightclub - the one with the curved skylight. Head inside and you'll find it on the wall of the entrance area near the fenced off sofas.
Wailing Woods/North east coast house Fortnite poster location
Find the strangely built on house between Wailing Woods and the north east coast and you'll discover an Omega poster inside to spray.
Tunnel near Tomato Town Fortnite poster location
Enter the tunnel south of Tomato Town and you'll find a Carbide Fortnite poster on the wall at one end near the green 'Leave' door.
Container Yard near Tomato Town Fortnite poster location
You find a Fortnite poster location in this little shed opposite the silver roofed building in the Container Yard near Tomato Town.
Caravan Club near Lonely Lodge Fortnite poster location
You'll find a Fortnite poster location tucked away in this little shed just next to Caravan Club south west of Lonely Lodge.
Mansion near Lonely Lodge Fortnite poster location
If you go to the Mansion south of Lonely Lodge you'll find a Fortnite poster location in the secret basement you can reach by smashing the bookshelf.
Prison near Moisty Mire Fortnite poster location
At what's left of the Prison north west of Moisty Mires you'll find a poster on one of the walls around the crater.