Fortnite: Party Royale Premiere event this weekend has live music from Steve Aoki and deadmau5

The Fortnite: Party Royale Premiere event is coming this weekend as one big celebration with three musical acts.

The hour-long event will kick off on Friday, May 8, at 6pm PDT/ 9pm EDT, or Saturday at 2am BST. Even if you can't make it for the start, you can still log in at any point during the set to catch the rest of the performance. An encore presentation will begin on Saturday at 2pm PDT / 5pm EDT / 9 pm BST.

Dillon Francis, Steve Aoki, and deadmau5 will all appear as musical guests via the big screen at the main stage area. You're free to dance your cares away with your friends - all without fear of somebody sniping you from across the map or blocking your view with their big, ugly tower, since weapons and building are both disabled in Party Royale. You're also free to disregard the performances entirely and enjoy the rest of what the island has to offer. Go skydiving. Race some boats. Pick up a paint launcher at the Plaza and pretend you're a squid now.

Whatever you do in Fortnite this weekend - even if you don't play in Party Royale - you'll get a party favor. Log into Fortnite any time from Friday at 3pm PDT / 6pm EDT / 11pm BST to Monday at 7am PDT / 10am EDT / 3pm BST and you'll receive the new Neon Wings Back Bling for free. They react to music, so make sure you equip them before you head to the premiere.