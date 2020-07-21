Fortnite is getting a new crash site location and accompanying challenges

It looks like a spaceship crash site is the next new location for Fortnite chapter 2 season 3 .

Fortnite dataminers have dug up information on the new point of interest, which appears to be a spaceship that matches the Ancient Voyager gear set. According to these images from FortTory , the ship will appear just off the coast of the island once the water level recedes more.

the location of the Ancient Astronaut his Spaceship pic.twitter.com/zhGd1yKZD4July 21, 2020

Better still, the ship appears to still be occupied by its pilot - you can see them sitting calmly at the controls in this second image.

the Ancient Astronaut is in his Spaceship btw pic.twitter.com/AGuOJvnaPeJuly 21, 2020

Hypex , another seasoned Fortnite leaker, dug up this outfit that appears to match the astronaut seated at the controls of the ship.

Possible Henchman for the upcoming CrashSite POI pic.twitter.com/sEwTwtJ8lKJuly 21, 2020

It looks like the new ship crash location will come with a new set of challenges to complete. FortTory found a set of challenges that include finding the ship, collecting and installing a missing piece, then starting its launch sequence - though it looks like there's also a challenge to stop the launch.

About the ''Stop Ship Launch'', it might be some ''Attackers'' that try to launch the ship. Remains a question.July 21, 2020

The latest Fortnite season has been marked by the steady reappearance of familiar map points as the waters recede, along with some new and unexpected additions. The Fortnite Aquaman challenges hit the game last week after a lengthy lead up, finally giving players the opportunity to unlock the Atlantean hero. Now as we approach the halfway point in the current season, players are already looking ahead to what's next for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 .

Fortnite tips | Fortnite map | Fortnite Weapons | Fortnite weapon upgrade benches | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | Fortnite Starter Pack