Fortnite Glitched Foraged Items: Where to find Fortnite Glitched Consumables back from the Vault

If you're looking to consume Fortnite Glitched Foraged Items then you've come to the right place, as we can help you through the first Junk Storm limited-time challenge for Week 4 of Fortnite Season 10. These Fortnite Glitched Consumables were added in the recent v10-10 update and actually flicker then randomly cycle through different types of consumable items, including some which were previously removed from Fortnite and thrown in the Vault. As the type of item rotates fairly quickly, you can wait for it to switch to one you find most appealing before grabbing it to reap the benefits. If you want to give yourself a blast from the past, then here's where you need to look to consume Fortnite Glitched Foraged Items.

Where to find Fortnite Glitched Foraged Items

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The area to the west of Tilted Town that once housed the indoor soccer pitch, abandoned swimming pool, and gas station is now just a barren crater, save for a few broken pipes and strewn pieces of sports equipment. However, this is now the location where you can find the Fortnite Glitched Foraged Items, which are dotted around the base of the crater.

What are the different Fortnite Glitched Foraged Items

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Glitched Foraged Items cycle randomly between six different types of forageable items, as follows:

Apples

Mushrooms

Coconuts

Peppers

Hop Rocks

Shadow Stones

Note that due to a glitch, Shadow Stones are currently disabled.

So that's all there is to know about the Fortnite Glitched Foraged Items. Will you grab a Pepper to increase your movement speed, or crush a Hop Rock to reduce your gravity and soar through the air? The choice is completely up to you.

Fortnite Season 11 | Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite map | Fortnite Missions | Fortnite hidden battle stars | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | Fortnite Party Assist | How to level up fast in Fortnite