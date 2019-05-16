How to find Fortnite Fortbyte 81, accessible in the daytime near a mountain top cactus wedge

If you're looking for Fortnite Fortbyte number 81, then you'll find it hidden up on a mountain in Paradise Palms, or as it says in the description 'near a mountain top cactus wedge'. The Fortnite Season 9 hunt for these elusive microchips continues, and just to make things that little bit more awkward here this one is only accessible in the daytime. This means you either need to get lucky and start a match in the morning as you drop, stay alive on top of the mountain until the sun comes up, or hot foot your way up to the summit when it does.

First up, you're heading to this area in Paradise Palms on the Fortnite map:

This will take you to the mountain with a triangle shape of cactuses (a cactus wedge, if you will) along with a large skeleton on top of it. You'll see Fortnite Fortbyte 81 appear within the ribs of that pile of old bones. However, do remember: you can only collect it during the daytime, so if you get there at night then you're just going to have to wait while trying to stay alive long enough for the sun to rise.

And that's all you need to know for this one. Hopefully you'll arrive in this area while the sun is shining so you can reach into those ribs and collect your prize. However, if it's dark when you get there then at least the location is fairly isolated, being in the corner of the map and cutoff at the top of a mountain, so staying hidden nearby while you wait shouldn't be too much of a problem. If you're not prepared to wait, there's always the option to jump off the side of the mountain to eliminate yourself, or just quit the match, and hope that the conditions are more favourable for your next attempt.

