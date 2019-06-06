Fortnite: Complete a lap of a desert, snowy, and grassland race track challenge

In the latest lot of challenges, one of the more curious ones is to complete a lap of a desert, snowy, and grassland race track. The Fortnite desert, snowy, and grassland race tracks are scattered across the map and while completing a lap isn't too difficult, you need to actually know where to find the race tracks first. We've covered all of the Fortnite Battle Pass challenges so far in Fortnite Season 9, but if you need help specifically completing this one and finding the Fortnite desert, snowy, and grassland race tracks then read on, and take a look at the complete map at the bottom of the guide.

Fortnite Desert Race Track

The Fortnite desert race track is the easiest one out of the three, because it's the huge race track on the eastern coast. It's been a staple part of the Fortnite map from the very beginning, when it was once a dirt track before being converted into a proper race track. Complete a lap here then head to the south-west.

Fortnite Snowy Race Track

The Fortnite snowy race track is found near Happy Hamlet, a few steps north-west. It runs around the small hill, so complete a lap here in either one of the Ballers provided or another vehicle, then head north.

Fortnite Grassland Race Track

Finally the Fortnite grassland race track is right at the top of the map, east of Junk Junction. There's driftboards here for you to complete the lap with but either way, it's not a long course so you should be able to complete it in no time at all. When you cross the third finish line, the challenge should be complete! Check out the complete map below for all three locations.