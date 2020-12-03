Fortnite Characters locations: Where can you find them and what do Characters in Fortnite do

Fortnite Characters are the latest addition to the game, and although we've had various NPCs involved in the past, these promise to add a completely new twist to the battle royale. Once you've found one you can take on a multitude of tasks for them, including Fortnite Bounties and other quests, to earn Fortnite Gold Bars that you can spend with them to get new weapons or even recruit them to join forces and fight with you. There are lots of Fortnite Characters to discover around the island, but because Fortnite is so large you still might not stumble upon them by accident, so follow our guide to all of the Fortnite Characters locations and you'll be meeting up with them in no time.

Fortnite Characters locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are a whopping 40 Fortnite Characters in total to find around the island, and you can keep track of the ones you've met so far by visiting the Collections tab on the Quests screen. Some of them will only spawn in one specific location, while others can appear in one of three places – on the map above we've circled the definite Fortnite Characters locations, while those with a question mark inside are one of several possible spawn areas so aren't guaranteed to have someone there in every match. You'll know when you're close to one as you'll see a speech bubble icon on your map, as well as on your screen above their head. We'll be updating this list as more Fortnite Characters are discovered:

34) Kit - Catty Corner

- Catty Corner 04) Mancake - Butter Barn (north of Hunter's Haven)

- Butter Barn (north of Hunter's Haven) 03) Menace - Colossal Coliseum

- Colossal Coliseum 24) Sparkplug - 1. Lazy Lake / 2. ? / 3. ?

What do Fortnite Characters do

(Image credit: Epic Games)

When you find one of the Fortnite Characters and interact with them, you'll be given a variety of options to choose from, either taking on a task for them or buying something from them. Possible choices include:

Bounty - Eliminate a specific opponent within the time limit

- Eliminate a specific opponent within the time limit Duel - Defeat the Character in combat to collect their weapon

- Defeat the Character in combat to collect their weapon Hire - Recruit the Character to fight alongside you

- Recruit the Character to fight alongside you Quest - Take on a quick task, such as harvesting a particular material

- Take on a quick task, such as harvesting a particular material Upgrade - Improve your equipped weapon, if upgradable

Once you've accepted a task from a Fortnite Character, you can track your progress by pulling up the map screen and either scrolling through your Quests, or moving over to the Bars Quests tab which should show it in isolation. When an assignment is completed, you'll automatically receive the gold bars into your inventory, so you don't need to return to the character to collect your reward.

