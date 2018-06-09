Fortnite Celebrity Pro-Am: How and when to watch the star-studded tournament

It's always nice to see people blasting guns and demolishing buildings in the name of charity. Epic Games' Fortnite is currently dominating the gaming world, and even though it's a known quantity, it'll surely have a big presence as one of the leading E3 2018 games . Rumor has it that we'll see Fortnite on Switch when a port debuts during the show - but Epic is also hosting the Fortnite Celebrity Pro-Am, a duo-team tournament that'll put a combined $3 million in prize money directly towards the charities of the winning team's choice.

Each of the 50 teams competing in the Pro-Am consist of a pro player and/or famous streamer - folks like Ninja, TSM's Myth, and Pokimane - paired up with celebrities from the realm of sports, music, and entertainment. Sadly, we won't be seeing another Ninja/Drake team-up , but this is surely the next best thing. Here are all the details on when and where to watch the Fortnite Celebrity Pro-Am and witness the mayhem unfold.

Where can I watch the Fortnite Celebrity Pro-Am?

The tournament will take place on none other than Fortnite's official stream, embedded above. If the stream starts lagging due to the bazillion viewers it's sure to accrue, you can seek out an alternative stream on the Fortnite YouTube , Fortnite Facebook , or Fortnite Mixer pages.

When is the Fortnite Celebrity Pro-Am?

The Fortnite Celebrity Pro-Am kicks off on Tuesday, June 12 at 3:30pm Pacific / 6:30 pm Eastern / 11:30 pm BST. Nintendo fans, take note: this could create a conflict with the scheduled Splatoon 2 and Smash Bros. for Switch tournaments set to start earlier that afternoon. But there's always Twitch archives if you miss anything on either stream!

Fortnite Celebrity Pro-Am teams and players:

Here's a full list of all the professional Fortnite players and their amateur (but famous) teammates. You can effectively use it as a litmus test: the more names you recognize on the list, the more likely you are to be a hip and/or young individual.

Ninja / Marshmello

Myth / Paul George

Pokimane / Desiigner

Markiplier / Joel McHale

Gotaga / Demetrious Johnson

Ali-A / Pete Wentz

Willyrex / Prince Royce

XpertThief / Janina Gavankar

Nadeshot / Tyron Woodley

One_Shot_Gurl / Jack Falahee

King Richard / JT Brown

StoneMountain64 / Jordan Fisher

Berkcan / Ryan Cartwright

Darkness429 / Marcus Scribner

Orkun / Jordyn Jones

CDNThe3rd / Xavier Woods

Lachlan / Robbie Amell

Muselk / Liam McIntyre

LOLiTO FDEZ / Ron Funches

Jeriicho / Dillon Francis

Cizzorz / Reggie Jackson

NoahJ456 / Madilyn Bailey

Skyyart / Nathan Kress

SypherPK / Tarik Cohen

Izak Live / Drezo

Elrubius / PartyNextDoor

SSSniperWolf / Terrence Ross

TimtheTatMan / Mack Wilds

Valkyrae / Murda Beatz

Summit1G / Kenneth Faried

Vikkstar123 / Ty Dolla $ign

NickMercs / Andre Drummond

Lirik / Rahul Kohli

GoldGlove / Witt Lowry

LoserFruit / The Backpack Kid

TBNRFrags / Lil Yachty

KittyPlays / Chandler Riggs

TryMacs / Echo Kellum

Nadanial / NickKim

DreadZTV1 / ARTV

Kinstarr / Sean O'Malley

Friz / Geoffrey Arend

Typical Gamer / Vince Staples

HandOfBlood / Jon Heder

YT2Tap / Jawnha

Samara Redway / Cyrus Spencer

FemSteph / Franz Drameh

Nanaka / Tenchim

Bokyeom / Acau

Patriota / Kyla Drew